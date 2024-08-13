Awarity Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the 2nd Consecutive Year, Ranking at #1880
Awarity was named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine, for the 2nd year in a row.
Awarity’s continued growth is the direct result of our teams’ commitment to our mission of making world-class advertising efficient, effective, and affordable for businesses of all sizes & industries,”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Awarity ranks No. 1880 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.
— Aditya Varanasi
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
“Awarity’s continued growth is the direct result of our teams’ commitment to our mission of making world-class advertising efficient, effective, and affordable for businesses of all sizes and industries,” said Aditya Varanasi, Founder and CEO. “We are grateful for our partners, who have given us numerous opportunities and invaluable feedback as we’ve built our industry-leading platform and tailored our technology to address complex advertising needs that arise in multiple industries.”
This is the second consecutive year on the list for Awarity, which was founded in 2016 with the mission of bringing emerging advertising technology previously reserved for large companies to businesses of all sizes. Today, Awarity proudly builds brand awareness for hundreds of businesses across all sizes and industries, including Sports and Entertainment, Franchise, B2B, and more.
About Awarity:
Awarity’s mission is to democratize advertising by making it easy, efficient, and affordable for businesses of all sizes to build targeted awareness. Our highly efficient advertising platform pinpoints your target customer more efficiently than any other medium can offer with Banner ads and Connected TV commercials. Campaigns are affordable with minimums starting at $2,000.
About Inc. Media:
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Samantha Record
Awarity
+1 469-305-7576
samantha@awarity.com
