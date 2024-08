Shaftsbury Barracks - Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B3002927

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: August 12, 2024 / 1423 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Sunderland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 26

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jerry Tarica

AGE: 80

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex NJ

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mark Jaeger

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy Rear-end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Route 7 at MM26 in Sunderland. Investigation revealed that Tarica was traveling northbound above the posted speed limit, trying to overtake two vehicles at the same time during a heavy rainfall. Tarica's vehicle began to hydroplane, causing him to lose control and collide with Jaeger's vehicle. Neither operator was injured in the crash, but Tarica was extracted from the vehicle by Arlington Fire Dept.

Arlington Fire Dept, Arlington Rescue, and Bennington County Sheriff's Dept assisted on scene. Vehicles were removed by Paul's Towing and Monarch's Towing of Manchester.

The issuing of VCVC's is pending at this time.