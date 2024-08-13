Austin Dillon’s Dream Yard Featured in New Exmark Video

Austin Dillon's backyard exemplifies the beauty of a natural background The Dillon garden has become a valued source of fresh food The Dream Yards video was produced in partnership with Exmark

New video takes a look at the NASCAR champ’s beautiful 60-acre North Carolina property

We always like to have friends over for cooking out, grilling and just enjoying time together” — Austin Dillon

BEATRICE, NEB, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life as a top NASCAR race car driver can be chaotic and incredibly stressful. That’s why, when he isn’t busy chasing race wins in his number three Chevrolet, Austin Dillon winds down and finds peace on his 60-acre dream yard near Thomasville, NC.

Dillon gives the crew at Exmark a tour of his amazing property for a new episode of its “Dream Yards” video series, now available on the Exmark Backyard Life website.

According to Dillon, he saw the property listed for sale and started doing some research on its past.

“During COVID, I saw this property was for sale and figured out that Terry Labonte, a former NASCAR champion, had owned it,” Dillon said. “So, I went and checked it out and the bones were in really good shape, so we decided to pull the trigger.”

The property is well suited for entertainment and guests, and Dillon said one of their go-to spots is “the barn”, where they go to cook and relax with friends and family.

“We always like to have friends over for cooking out, grilling and just enjoying time together,” Dillon said. “We’ve got an extra place to stay, so visitors stay in the barn.

Dillon said that, outside of the barn, he likes to kick back with his wife and kids at their pool, especially during the warmer summer months.

“I love swimming, love getting in the pool,” he said. “Especially when it’s hot in the summer, after doing yard work I jump in the pool to cool down.”

According to Dillon, his love of the outdoors started early in life.

“My grandfather took me outdoors,” he said. “My dad also took me outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish.”

That’s why Dillon said he loves his bass pond so much. He and son, Ace, can get outside, relax, and spend the day reeling in small bass.

Dillon said that ultimately, for him, the outdoors has so much to offer.

It gets you out and away from the hustle and bustle of life and everyday stresses,” he said. “So special to be able to go out and even just work in your yard.”

The Dillons have a large garden that serves as an excellent source of clean, fresh produce.

“As trends go on, I think people really have started to try to be self-sufficient,” Dillon said. “I like that thought process and being able to garden and learning how to garden.”

Ultimately, Dillon says he’s very fortunate to have his property, and to be able to maintain it.

“I enjoy my property and all the things that tie into it, and the work that goes into it,” he said. “There’s nothing like coming home to a beautiful yard.”

View the Dream Yards “Austin Dillon’s North Carolina Dream Yard” video free of charge on the Exmark Backyard Life site. There, you can also find a wealth of other Exmark Original Series video content, including Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Backyard Smart, and Prime Cuts, as well as outdoor living content from a wide range of Exmark-affiliated influencers.

