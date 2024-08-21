Stephanie Windsor Adds Rare Georges Lenfant 18K White Gold Bracelet to Collection

a GEORGES LENFANT bracelet in 18-carat white gold, featuring round links connected by diamond-set clasps from the Stephanie Windsor collection.

Stephanie Windsor presents an exceptionally rare Georges Lenfant 18K white gold bracelet with 3.0ct diamonds from the golden age of Parisian haute joaillerie.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephanie Windsor , a prominent curator of antique and vintage jewelry, has acquired a rare Georges Lenfant 18K white gold bracelet for her collection. The piece, dating from the mid-20th century, exemplifies the craftsmanship and design aesthetic of the renowned French jeweler.The bracelet features an intricate woven mesh design characteristic of Lenfant's work. Measuring 7 inches in length and weighing 101.3 grams, it incorporates 3.0 carats of diamonds set into clasps that connect the round links. The eagle head hallmark on the piece confirms its French origin.Georges Lenfant, active in the mid-20th century, was known for his collaborations with prestigious jewelry houses such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Hermès. His workshop, located near Place Vendôme in Paris, produced pieces that combined technical skill with innovative design. The addition of this bracelet to the Stephanie Windsor collection highlights the ongoing interest in mid-century French jewelry design. Lenfant's work from the 1950s and 1960s is particularly sought after by collectors for its bold use of gold and intricate chain designs.This specific bracelet demonstrates the "tissu milanais" or Milanese mesh technique, which creates a fabric-like effect in metal. The technique requires significant skill to execute, involving the careful hammering and shaping of gold to achieve a flexible, woven appearance.The acquisition of this Georges Lenfant bracelet underscores the continuing relevance and appeal of mid-century design in the current jewelry market and enhances the diversity of the Stephanie Windsor collection, which encompasses a wide range of jewelry from various historical periods. By incorporating the Lenfant bracelet, the collection continues to represent significant moments in jewelry history, offering insights into the craftsmanship and cultural influences that shaped each era. This breadth of styles allows for a comprehensive understanding of the evolution of jewelry design over time.Further details about the bracelet and its availability can be found on Stephanie Windsor’s platform, where it will be showcased alongside other significant pieces from her collection. This latest acquisition underscores her ongoing dedication to bringing exceptional and historically significant jewelry to the attention of collectors and connoisseurs alike.

