[Latest] Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.70 Billion by 2033 at a 8.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.34 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.50 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 6.70 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, Mando Corporation, Volvo Group, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Magna International Inc., Valeo SA, Mobileye N.V. (Intel Corporation), Aptiv PLC, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, BorgWarner Inc., Delphi Technologies & Others.

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Low-speed AEB, High-speed AEB), By Technology (Forward Collision Warning, Dynamic Brake Support), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.34 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.50 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.70 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.2% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Safety Mandates and Regulations: The Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System market experiences substantial growth driven by stringent safety mandates and regulations across automotive markets worldwide. Regulatory bodies and safety organizations mandate the integration of advanced safety features like AEB systems to mitigate collision risks, enhance occupant safety, and reduce road fatalities. Compliance with safety standards and adoption of AEB technology by automotive manufacturers become imperative, driving market expansion and adoption across passenger vehicles, commercial fleets, and public transportation.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in sensor technologies, artificial intelligence, and vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems fuel innovation in the AEB system market, leading to the development of next-generation autonomous braking solutions with enhanced performance and reliability. Integration of radar, lidar, and camera-based sensors enables real-time detection of potential collision threats, enabling swift and autonomous braking maneuvers to prevent or mitigate accidents. Continuous research and development efforts focus on improving detection accuracy, response time, and adaptability to diverse driving conditions, driving market differentiation and competitive advantage.

Consumer Awareness and Demand for Safety Features: Increasing consumer awareness regarding road safety and the benefits of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) propel market demand for AEB systems in passenger vehicles and commercial fleets. Heightened concerns over road accidents, insurance premiums, and vehicle safety ratings prompt consumers to prioritize vehicles equipped with AEB technology, fostering market growth and integration across automotive segments. Automakers capitalize on consumer preferences for safety features by offering AEB systems as standard or optional equipment, thereby driving market penetration and adoption rates.

Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaboration between automotive manufacturers, technology providers, and regulatory authorities accelerates the development and adoption of AEB systems, fostering industry-wide standardization and interoperability. Partnerships facilitate knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and regulatory compliance, enabling market players to leverage collective expertise and resources for faster market entry and product deployment. Joint ventures, consortiums, and industry alliances promote pre-competitive collaboration, driving innovation, cost optimization, and market scalability in the AEB system ecosystem.

Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Pandemic Impact on Automotive Industry: The Autonomous Emergency Braking System market witnessed disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lockdown measures, supply chain disruptions, and reduced automotive production affected market dynamics. Temporary closures of manufacturing facilities, dealership shutdowns, and consumer uncertainty led to a decline in vehicle sales and adoption of ADAS technologies, impacting market growth and revenue generation for AEB system suppliers and OEMs.

Resilience and Adaptability: Despite the pandemic challenges, the AEB system market demonstrated resilience and adaptability by leveraging digitalization, remote connectivity, and agile manufacturing practices. Industry players implemented remote working arrangements, digital sales channels, and virtual collaboration tools to sustain business operations, engage with customers, and support aftermarket services. Adoption of flexible production schedules, inventory optimization, and supply chain diversification mitigated supply chain risks and ensured continuity in AEB system manufacturing and distribution.

Accelerated Adoption of ADAS Technologies: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of ADAS technologies, including AEB systems, as consumers and fleet operators prioritize vehicle safety and risk mitigation strategies. Growing awareness of health and safety concerns, coupled with increasing emphasis on contactless operations and autonomous driving capabilities, drove demand for vehicles equipped with advanced safety features. Automakers recalibrated product strategies to emphasize safety and ADAS integration, driving market recovery and growth opportunities for AEB system providers in the post-pandemic landscape.

Regulatory Support and Stimulus Measures: Government stimulus measures, economic recovery initiatives, and regulatory support for automotive safety standards contributed to market resilience and revival post-COVID-19. Investments in infrastructure development, smart mobility solutions, and electric vehicle (EV) adoption further bolstered demand for ADAS technologies, including AEB systems, as part of broader efforts to enhance road safety, reduce traffic congestion, and promote sustainable transportation solutions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.50 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 6.70 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2.34 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.2% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Technology, Vehicle Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market: Future Outlook and Opportunities

Evolution of Autonomous Driving: The Autonomous Emergency Braking System market aligns with the evolution of autonomous driving technologies, as AEB systems play a critical role in collision avoidance and vehicle autonomy. Integration of AEB systems with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and artificial intelligence enables autonomous braking maneuvers and collision mitigation in complex driving scenarios. Continued advancements in sensor fusion, machine learning algorithms, and predictive analytics drive the development of autonomous emergency braking solutions tailored for urban, highway, and off-road driving environments.

Market Expansion and Diversification: The Autonomous Emergency Braking System market expands and diversifies across automotive segments, including passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. Increasing demand for AEB systems in emerging markets, fleet applications, and niche vehicle segments creates opportunities for market players to diversify product offerings, customize solutions, and address unique customer requirements. Strategic partnerships with automotive OEMs, fleet operators, and aftermarket suppliers facilitate market expansion, technology deployment, and service delivery across global markets.

Enhanced Performance and Integration: Continuous innovation and product development efforts focus on enhancing the performance, reliability, and integration capabilities of AEB systems with other ADAS functionalities. Integration with adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning (LDW), and pedestrian detection systems enables comprehensive collision avoidance and mitigation strategies, enhancing overall vehicle safety and occupant protection. Research collaborations, technology partnerships, and cross-industry alliances drive interoperability, standardization, and seamless integration of AEB systems with vehicle platforms and ecosystem partners.

Regulatory Compliance and Industry Standards: Compliance with regulatory safety standards, certification requirements, and industry benchmarks remains paramount for AEB system manufacturers and suppliers. Market players invest in testing, validation, and certification processes to ensure product conformity, reliability, and performance consistency across diverse vehicle platforms and operating conditions. Collaboration with regulatory authorities, automotive associations, and safety organizations facilitates knowledge exchange, standard development, and harmonization of AEB system requirements, driving market transparency, trust, and regulatory compliance.

The Autonomous Emergency Braking System market stands at the forefront of automotive safety innovation, driven by technological advancements, regulatory mandates, and consumer demand for enhanced vehicle safety features. As the automotive industry transitions towards autonomous and connected mobility solutions, AEB systems play a pivotal role in shaping the future of vehicle safety, accident prevention, and road traffic management, ushering in a new era of safer and more sustainable transportation ecosystems.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are the leading regions in the Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market , driven by stringent safety regulations, high consumer awareness, and advanced automotive infrastructure.

In North America, the United States and Canada lead the market, supported by initiatives such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) safety ratings program.

The European Union (EU) mandates the inclusion of AEB systems in all new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, contributing to market growth in countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, fueled by rapid urbanization, increasing vehicle ownership, and government initiatives to improve road safety.

Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing in automotive safety technologies, including AEB systems, to address rising traffic congestion, reduce accident fatalities, and enhance transportation infrastructure.

The proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving technologies, and smart city initiatives further accelerates the adoption of AEB systems in the Asia Pacific region, driving market expansion and innovation.

Overall, the Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market is poised for robust growth globally, driven by regulatory mandates, technological advancements, and increasing emphasis on vehicle safety and accident prevention.

Low-speed and high-speed AEB systems, along with forward collision warning (FCW) and dynamic brake support (DBS) technologies, offer comprehensive solutions for collision avoidance and pedestrian protection in passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Regional analysis highlights the importance of North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific as key markets for AEB system deployment, with opportunities for industry players to leverage market trends and capitalize on emerging business opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO Vehicle Control Systems

Mando Corporation

Volvo Group

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Valeo SA

Mobileye N.V. (Intel Corporation)

Aptiv PLC

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

BorgWarner Inc.

Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.)

Infineon Technologies AG

Others

The Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Low-speed AEB

High-speed AEB

By Technology

Forward Collision Warning

Dynamic Brake Support

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

