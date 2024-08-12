HIP Video Promo Presents: DEF MACHINE feat. Diggidy releases all new music video 'gET hYGH'

DEF MACHINE & Diggidy join forces on another genre-crossing single "gET hYGH"

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEF MACHINE serves as a powerhouse music production team redefining the landscape of American music. Founded in 2013 by Detroit’s own Avery A. Sims and Craig “Mr. Groove” Lane, DEF MACHINE is celebrated for its genre-blending mastery and innovative sound. Seamlessly merging heavy metal, hip hop, R&B, funk, country, and pop, they are a testament to versatility and musical brilliance. With a dedication to pushing the boundaries of musical artistry, DEF MACHINE empowers musicians and producers to showcase their raw talent and intricate mastery of instruments, voice, and sound. Their work acts as a bridge between the past and the present, allowing listeners to experience the rich tapestry of music’s history through a modern lens. Their unique approach not only captivates audiences but also sets a new standard for musical innovation. Discover the magic of DEF MACHINE, where true art meets unparalleled expertise.

“Get Hygh” by DEF MACHINE is a vibrant funk rap track featuring Diggidy, that delivers a powerful message: get high on life. This electrifying song is a celebration of positivity, urging listeners to embrace the joys of living and find euphoria in the everyday moments. In true DEF MACHINE style, the track blends funky basslines, energetic rhythms, and Diggidy’s slick rap verses, creating an irresistible soundscape that compels fans to move.

The music video for “Get Hygh” is a vibrant, energetic visual feast that perfectly complements the song’s uplifting message. Set against a backdrop of flashy cars and dynamic dance routines, the video is a celebration of life and music. Instruments come alive as band members jam out with infectious enthusiasm, creating a lively atmosphere that makes viewers want to get up and move.The video is filled with high-energy scenes of people dancing and having a great time, reinforcing the song’s theme of finding joy and euphoria in everyday moments.

