H.R. 7906, Strengthening State and Tribal Child Support Enforcement Act

H.R. 7906 would amend the Internal Revenue Code and the Social Security Act to allow contractors to state, local, and tribal child support enforcement agencies to access federal taxpayer information (FTI) that employees of state or local child support enforcement agencies access under current law. CBO estimates that enacting the bill would decrease net direct spending by $777 million over the 2024-2034 period. The staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) estimate that enacting H.R. 7906 would have a negligible effect on revenues over the 2024-2034 period.