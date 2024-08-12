OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe organizes summer camp for young women

The OSCE recognizes the significance of women and youth in leadership roles and aims to advance women's rights and gender equality in public and political spheres. As part of these efforts, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe organized a Gender Equality and Leadership Skills Summer School in Bahoriston of Sughd region from 6 to 9 August 2024.

The summer school welcomed 30 young women who were nominated by the Committee for Women and Family Affairs, the Committee for Youth and Sport, seven registered political parties, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs Academy. The discussions at the event covered various topics, including concepts of gender equality and leadership, as well as national and international legal frameworks related to the empowerment of women.

Additionally, two guest speakers from the Union of Women Judges, and the Coalition De Jure de Facto were invited to deliver presentations on relevant topics to the young women leaders. The participants also received guidance on best practices for leadership skills, providing an inspiring opportunity for youth to engage with successful women leaders.