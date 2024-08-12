8/12/24 – ʻUPOLU WELL IMPROVEMENTS TO BEGIN IN SEPTEMBER

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

August 12, 2024

ʻUPOLU WELL IMPROVEMENTS TO BEGIN IN SEPTEMBER

(NORTH KOHALA, HAWAIʻI) – Improvements are scheduled to begin on ʻUpolu Well, a much-anticipated agricultural water resource project on Hawai‘i Island.

The scope of work consists of installing a pump and piping for the existing ʻUpolu Well, constructing a new water storage tank, installing watermains, constructing an access road and installing perimeter fencing.

Agriculture users in the North Kohala area have not had a reliable and economical water source since the Kohala Ditch system was damaged in April 2021.

“Improvements to the ʻUpolu Well to meet agricultural production standards

The ʻUpolu Well Development improvements will help provide agriculture water for the adjacent area and is the first step to preserving agriculture production in North Kohala.

“I started this project back in 2016 and after a long wait of eight years, I am very pleased it is finally being completed,” said Inouye. “I would also like to thank the DLNR Engineering Division under the guidance of Carty Chang for the many hours dedicated to complete this project, which will be managed by the Department of Agriculture.”

Grading work is anticipated to start in September 2024, pending approval of permits.

Isemoto Contracting Co., Ltd. is the contractor on the project. The $5,754,610 project is expected to last a year.

