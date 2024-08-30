Home Page of MadeInUSA.com

Government Purchasing Directive: Direct Tax Dollars for the Purchase of American-Made Products and Supplies

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Government Purchasing Directive: Directing Tax Dollars Towards American-Made Products and SuppliersJustification:Due to higher operational costs, American suppliers and manufacturers often face significant market challenges. These include elevated wages, real estate and sales taxes, strict environmental regulations, workplace safety standards, and comprehensive insurance requirements. Additionally, they must contribute to workers' compensation, social security, and income taxes at various levels. These factors collectively create a competitive disadvantage against imported products, which may not adhere to similar standards.As a major purchaser of goods and services, the government is critical in supporting local economies through strategic spending. This directive seeks to address the inequities American businesses face by ensuring that government procurement aligns with the principles of economic support for domestic industries.Purpose:This directive is intended to ensure that tax dollars are reinvested locally, regionally, and nationally. We aim to bolster the American manufacturing sector by prioritizing American-made products, preserving jobs, and enhancing national economic sovereignty. The policy mandates that all government purchases of products and supplies be sourced from within the United States, with limited exceptions where U.S.-made products are unavailable.Scope:This Buy Local policy applies to all government employees involved in procuring products, supplies, and materials for capital expenditures and operational needs.Policy:Mandatory Procurement: All purchases of products and supplies must be made from goods manufactured within the United States, subject to the exception outlined in section 3.4. This requirement encompasses office supplies, operational materials, general merchandise, construction materials, equipment, parts, and vehicles.Supplier Verification: Procurement teams are required to ensure that suppliers meet the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) standards for "Made in USA" or "Made in USA with more than 50% domestic components."Local Prioritization: When multiple suppliers are available, preference must be given to those located closest to the government office. A price difference allowance will apply as follows:Within the City or Parish: 50%Within the County: 40%Within the State: 30%For instance, if a local bid of $149 competes against an out-of-state bid of $100, the local bid would be favored.Exemptions: Exceptions to this policy may be granted only if it is demonstrated that the required products are no longer manufactured in the USA or if the distributor of the American-made product is unavailable. The Procurement Department Head must approve all exemptions in writing, with justifications documented.Responsibilities:Procurement Department: Responsible for implementing and overseeing this policy, including verifying supplier compliance, maintaining relevant documentation, and conducting regular audits.Department Heads: Ensure that all team members are informed about and adhere to this policy. They must also review and forward exemption requests to the Procurement Department.Employees: Adhere to this directive in all purchasing decisions and activities. Employees are encouraged to report potential policy violations to their immediate supervisor or the Compliance Officer.By implementing this directive, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting American businesses, fostering local economic growth, and contributing to the overall health of the national economy. The prudent use of tax dollars to procure American-made products aligns with our broader goals of economic development and national sovereignty.

