Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations Through Nov. 1

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations for next year’s induction into the hall of fame. Nominees can be either individuals or organizations who’ve made important contributions to fishing in Texas. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 1.

“The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 39 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Kelly Jordon, Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame selection committee chairman. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro angler, fishing club or industry leader, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone helping to make Texas fishing the best it can be.”

The nominees will be evaluated by the hall of fame committee, which is made up of anglers, industry professionals, fisheries biologists and organizations involved in Texas freshwater fishing. The committee will choose the inductee based on the following criteria: ethics, leadership and commitment, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on freshwater fishing, fishing/fisheries management expertise and overall impact. The honoree will be announced in spring 2025 and be officially inducted during a special ceremony and banquet in the fall.

“We are excited to review all of this year’s nominations and welcome the newest inductee into this prestigious group of individuals and organizations who have contributed so much to the world-class fishing that Texas offers,” Jordon added.

“Pond Boss” Bob Lusk of Granbury – the 2024 inductee – will officially be inducted at the annual Hall of Fame banquet this October at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC). Lusk helped build the private fisheries management industry in Texas and throughout the United States and is widely considered the top pond management expert in the country. He generously shares his knowledge and advice through the Pond Boss website, magazine, Facebook page and online forum.

Following his induction, a video highlighting Lusk will be available at TPWD’s YouTube Channel on the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame playlist. The video will also air on the Texas Parks and Wildlife PBS television show.

The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is housed at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) in Athens. Its mission is to “recognize and honor those who have made a lasting contribution to freshwater fishing in Texas, and to foster a sense of appreciation, awareness and participation in the sport of fishing.” The TFFC is temporarily closed for major renovations until the spring of 2025. This closure also necessitated the temporary closure of the hall of fame exhibit.

Nomination forms and instructions are available online or by calling (903) 676-2277.