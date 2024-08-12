Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,092 in the last 365 days.

Public Input Session on Rules Changes Regarding Angling in New Hampshire Freshwaters

CONTACT:
Dianne Timmins: (603) 271-2501
John Magee: (603) 271-2501
August 13, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public informational session on August 27 at the Department’s Headquarters at 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, and on August 28 at the Department’s Region 1 Offices at 629B Main Street, Lancaster, NH. Both meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m. The goal of these meetings is to gather feedback on proposed rule changes regarding freshwater fishing in the state.

The Inland Fisheries Division has been diligently working to reorganize and clarify the rules for water bodies managed for recreational fishing. NHFG Inland Fisheries Division would like to complete this objective for the 2025 fishing season. Proposed changes are currently in draft development and include modifications to the management category and seasons associated with the state’s designated trout ponds. These two public informational sessions are not official public hearings and are being held to provide opportunities for anglers to express their interests and concerns on the direction of the proposed fishing rules.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Public Input Session on Rules Changes Regarding Angling in New Hampshire Freshwaters

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more