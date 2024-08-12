Public Input Session on Rules Changes Regarding Angling in New Hampshire Freshwaters

CONTACT:

Dianne Timmins: (603) 271-2501

John Magee: (603) 271-2501

August 13, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public informational session on August 27 at the Department’s Headquarters at 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, and on August 28 at the Department’s Region 1 Offices at 629B Main Street, Lancaster, NH. Both meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m. The goal of these meetings is to gather feedback on proposed rule changes regarding freshwater fishing in the state.

The Inland Fisheries Division has been diligently working to reorganize and clarify the rules for water bodies managed for recreational fishing. NHFG Inland Fisheries Division would like to complete this objective for the 2025 fishing season. Proposed changes are currently in draft development and include modifications to the management category and seasons associated with the state’s designated trout ponds. These two public informational sessions are not official public hearings and are being held to provide opportunities for anglers to express their interests and concerns on the direction of the proposed fishing rules.