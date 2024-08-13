Murphy Orthodontics Adds New Orthodontist to Phoenix Practice
Dr. Chris Murphy and the Murphy Orthodontics team welcome board-certified orthodontist Nicholas Romans, DDS to the practice.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murphy Orthodontics is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Nicholas Romans to its distinguished team of orthodontic specialists. The founder and director of the practice, Phoenix orthodontist Chris Murphy, DDS, MS, says Dr. Romans brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to his team, further enhancing Murphy Orthodontics’ commitment to providing top-quality orthodontic care to the community.
Dr. Romans graduated with distinction from the University of Kansas in 2015 with a degree in biology. He then continued his education at A.T. Still University, obtaining both a Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) and a Certificate of Public Health. Dr. Romans went on to St. Louis University, graduating with a Certificate in Orthodontics and a Master of Science in Dentistry, focusing his thesis on Invisalign® treatment outcomes. He also completed a fellowship at St. Louis Children’s Hospital with Washington University’s Craniofacial Cleft Lip and Palate team. Dr. Romans is also a member of several professional organizations, such as the American Association of Orthodontics, the American Board of Orthodontics, and the American Dental Association.
As he begins his new role at the Phoenix orthodontics practice, Dr. Romans is committed to upholding the highest standards of care, ensuring every patient experiences personalized treatment and outstanding results. Dr. Murphy believes that Dr. Romans’ dedication to excellence and patient satisfaction make him a valued addition to the practice and he is thrilled to welcome him to the Murphy Orthodontics team.
About Murphy Orthodontics
Murphy Orthodontics offers an extensive array of advanced orthodontic treatments for adults and children. With locations in Phoenix and Goodyear, the practice is focused on helping patients from those communities and surrounding areas correct common concerns such as teeth misalignment, bite irregularities, and other orthodontic conditions. Murphy Orthodontics is led by Dr. Chris Murphy, a board-certified orthodontist. After graduating with honors from the University of the Pacific Dental School with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, Dr. Murphy pursued a Master's degree in Orthodontics at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. Dr. Murphy is an Invisalign® Top 1% Provider and has been recognized as a Top Orthodontist in Phoenix Magazine. In addition to Invisalign® treatment, Dr. Murphy and his practice offers traditional metal braces, the smile arc technique, and many other orthodontic options. He is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, the American Dental Association, and the Arizona Dental Association. Dr. Murphy is available for interview upon request.
For more information about Dr. Murphy, Dr. Romans, and Murphy Orthodontics, please visit murphyorthodontics.com and facebook.com/MurphyOrthodontics.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.murphyorthodontics.com/practice-news/murphy-orthodontics-adds-new-orthodontist-to-phoenix-practice/
