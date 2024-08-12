NUJ condemns “contempt” shown to journalists by Israeli government spokesman

David Mencer was abusive during an interview with BBC Today presenter Mishal Husain.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Throughout this conflict the Israeli government has failed to protect journalists on the ground in Gaza, and indeed there has been a mounting body of evidence that media staff have been targeted – simply for doing their jobs. So far at least 120 journalists, according to the International Federation of Journalists, have been killed.

“The contempt for the work of journalists was laid bare in the interview with Israeli government spokesman David Mencer on Radio 4’s Today programme today. Today presenter Mishal Husain was right to highlight the Israeli government’s ongoing refusal to allow international journalists into Gaza to report on this conflict and its impact. This failure to provide access has been condemned by media outlets and media freedom organisations around the world and the NUJ reiterates its demands to allow journalists full access to Gaza.

“The hypocrisy of condemning news reports coming from Gaza, including the latest figures of civilians killed, as speculation and baseless propaganda, whilst refusing to let the world’s media in to report was laid bare in this morning’s interview with David Mencer. Proclaiming that it’s right to smear the BBC and making ridiculous accusations against his interviewer and other journalists was desperate stuff. Abusing and hectoring journalists is always a bad look, particularly so when it is an official response from a government that seeks to make much of its democratic credentials.

“Mishal Hussain was the consummate professional, but government personnel should take their obligation to engage with the media and be scrutinised more seriously – not least when it is about a conflict that is causing so much devastation and instability in Gaza and in the wider region.”