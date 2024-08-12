GEORGIA, August 12 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on the response to damage from Debby. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp has been extended for another seven days through Thursday, August 15, making state resources available to local governments and entities within the impact area. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) State Operations Center is now at a level 2 partial activation. Teams from the Georgia National Guard, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, Georgia Department of Agriculture, and Georgia Department of Transportation are also working closely with affected counties to monitor damage and deploy as needed. The governor and emergency management officials are also coordinating with Georgia's utility providers, who have been responding to any power outages homes and businesses may experience.

“While the worst of Debby has passed, this remains an active situation,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “I'm grateful for all of our first responders, utility providers, and others who have already been in impacted areas ensuring people are safe, roads are passable, and necessary repairs are made. We want to encourage all Georgians affected by the storm to be patient in allowing these men and women to do their work and return communities to full operation."

The Governor and GEMA/HS are strongly encouraging residents to stay off roads. Resident should follow the instructions of local officials. If advised to evacuate, do so immediately. Do not drive around barricades. They are there for your safety. Never drive through standing water. It only takes one foot of water to float a full-sized automobile, and two feet can sweep it away. More than half of flood victims are in vehicles swept away by moving water. Move to higher ground away from rivers, streams, creeks and storm drains. Stay out of floodwaters if possible, as the water may be contaminated or electrically charged. Stay away from downed power lines to avoid the risk of electric shock or electrocution. Visit https://gema.georgia.gov/floods-and-flash-floods for more information on how to get prepared. By being ready and knowing what to do in a disaster, you can minimize risk, reduce the time it takes to recover, and most importantly, reduce the loss of life.

Current Weather Overview:

Debby is currently projected to continue moving northeast as it dissipates. Though rain is no longer falling, rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water will just now be cresting. Debby dropped over a foot of water on much of south and coastal Georgia. Several rivers in Southeast Georgia have active flood warnings which could persist through the weekend. Please continue to monitor forecast updates from the National Hurricane Center, your local National Weather Service office, and reliable media outlets.

Full State Operations and Actions Update:

Office of the Governor: The State Operations Center activated over the weekend, allowing the state to move resources ahead of the storm. This made a major difference in being prepared to respond to whatever impacts arose. A State of Emergency was issued Saturday, August 3, making state resources available to local governments in impacted areas. On Monday, August 5, the Governor issued an additional executive order enabling the Georgia National Guard to call up troops. The Governor approved pre-positioning of close to 300 troops in strategic areas and asked FEMA on Monday to grant Georgia a pre-impact emergency declaration to further help get resources where they needed to go, which was approved. On Wednesday, August 7, the Governor extended the State of Emergency to Thursday, August 15.

GEMA/HS: GEMA/HS is at level 2, partial activation, and is actively working with federal, state, and local partners to determine best steps to keep Georgians safe. Air Operations conducted 10 drone missions and 5 manned missions. Firefighting has one large irrigation pump in Effingham. GEMA/HS will provide additional information and updates via social media (@GeorgiaEMAHS) and the website (gema.georgia.gov).

Georgia National Guard: The Georgia National Guard’s response effort consisted of a team of approximately 300 Soldiers and Airmen drawn from armories and units across the state. These Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen answered emergency assistance requests received from GEMA/HS to assist Screven, Bulloch, Pierce, and Wayne counties. Their missions ranged from route clearance and road repair in rural areas to transport of emergency supplies using high-water vehicles and trained Engineers while working with local agencies and GDOT to provide the maximum response to Georgians. Additionally, the Guard augmented efforts at the State Operations Center and at various emergency management locations. The Georgia State Defense Force supported operations at Georgia National Guard Headquarters.

Georgia Department of Transportation: GDOT crews are assessing impacts on roads and bridges in communities affected by Debby. For more information on GDOT's ongoing response and how you can stay safe, please visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/Hurricane.aspx.

Department of Natural Resources (DNR): DNR stood up Incident Command Post at Little Ocmulgee State Park in McRae at noon on Monday, August 5. DNR was ready to respond for search and rescue, to clear roads, conduct water rescues, provide security, and deliver critical supplies. Initial teams staged at Little Ocmulgee and at ABAC in Tifton, with the Little O teams shifting to Jack Hill and George L. Smith State Parks on August 6 to be closer to impacted areas. DNR’s Law Enforcement Division responded to a number of calls and requests, including evacuations in Evans County as the Canoochee River crested at record flood stage, staging boats in Screven County as concerns of dam failure at Lake Eureka, assisting Glynn County with a vehicle that left the roadway, and Pierce County to assist with traffic due to water over a roadway. DNR’s State Parks Division saw 90 reservations made by evacuees from Florida seeking lodging at Georgia state parks. DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division provided debris removal in Lowndes County at Grand Bay WMA. For full information on ongoing closures, please visit https://gastateparks.org/Alerts.

Department of Public Safety (DPS): DPS monitored roads, checked bridges, and helped maintain a list of roads closures. Additionally, IRT Teams were on standby, available if needed.

Department of Agriculture: The Georgia Department of Agriculture is working with state, federal, and industry partners to promote the safety of citizens, evacuees, livestock, and companion animals. GDA is also monitoring Cypress Lake. Current impacts to agriculture products are as follows:

There were impacts to corn, cotton, peanut, and other crops (collard greens, turnips)

54,000 chickens lost: 5,000 from heat; 49,000 from drowning in Irwin County

Lowndes County lost pecan crops

Screven County lost peanuts

One farmer lost 25% from his 700-acre farm

Tattnall County lost pecan and poultry.

Thomas County lost citrus

Wayne County lost tobacco

For full information on GDA's response, please visit https://agr.georgia.gov/hurricane-response-debby.

Georgia Ports Authority (GPA): Both the ports of Savannah and Brunswick are open and have resumed operations.