International Relations and Cooperation briefs media on ministerial programme and international issues, 12 Aug

DIRCO will on Monday, 12 August 2024 host a media briefing to update the public on the Ministers programme and other topical issues related to the International Relations and Cooperation.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date : Monday 12 August 2024

Time : 12:30

Venue : DIRCO , Media Centre

RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to

KgweteN@dirco.gov.za

Media following remotely can text their questions to +27 76 431 3078. The media briefing will be streamed live and the link will be shared prior.

Confirmations of attendance must be sent to Mr Nelson Kgwete +27 (76) 431-3078