Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,082 in the last 365 days.

International Relations and Cooperation briefs media on ministerial programme and international issues, 12 Aug

DIRCO will on Monday, 12 August 2024 host a media briefing to update the public on the Ministers programme and other topical issues related to the International Relations and Cooperation.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date      :  Monday 12 August 2024
Time      :  12:30
Venue     : DIRCO , Media Centre

RSVP: Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing in person are requested to submit their details to  
KgweteN@dirco.gov.za

Media following remotely can text their questions to +27 76 431 3078. The media briefing will be streamed live and the link will be shared prior.

Confirmations of attendance must be sent to Mr Nelson Kgwete +27 (76) 431-3078

You just read:

International Relations and Cooperation briefs media on ministerial programme and international issues, 12 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more