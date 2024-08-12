Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga launches youth job shadowing initiative, 12 Aug

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga led the launch of a youth job shadowing initiative in partnership with Sibanye-Stillwater at Rustenburg Recreational Club.

The launch of a youth job shadowing initiative comes as South Africa joins the international community to commemorate International Youth Day (IYD) under the theme “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages’’.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly (GA) In December 2009, adopted a resolution 64/134 that proclaims 12 August as an International Youth Day (IYD); to mainstream young people’s voices, actions, and initiatives in political, economic, and social spheres.

Governments, Civil Society, Individuals, and Communities worldwide are requested to support activities at local and international levels to mark the day. Minister Chikunga will also be joined by the North West Department of Education, The Executive Mayor of Rustenburg Municipality and the National Development Agency in celebration of International Youth Day.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 12 August 2024

Time: 10:00-13:00

Venue: Rustenburg Recreational Club (Old Marikana Road)

Media Enquiries:

Director Communications Cassius Selala

Tel: 060 534 0672

