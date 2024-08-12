Western Cape on working together to end load shedding

On Thursday, 8 August 2024, Premier Alan Winde chaired a meeting of the Western Cape Energy Council.

Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, and Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Samantha Graham-Mare, attended the meeting.

Opening the meeting, Premier Winde emphasised, “Even though there is currently no load shedding, we must not become complacent. The reality is that our existing energy network is ageing, and we need to invest in a different approach to our energy mix for the future.

The Energy Council will continue coordinating all measures outlined in the Western Cape Energy Resilience programme, particularly in speeding up our transition from coal-based power to renewable energy and reducing the province’s reliance on Eskom. We must not stop putting up those solar panels and wind turbines.”

Minister Ramokgopa expressed his deep appreciation for the work the Energy Council has been doing since its establishment two years ago. He offered the support of his office and the department and told the meeting that he looked forward to working with the Western Cape Government (WCG) in resolving the energy crisis.



In a presentation he gave, the Minister indicated that:

From 1 April 2024 to 1 August 2024 the Energy Availability Factor (EAF) increased to 63.3%, an improvement of 8 percentage points compared to the same period last year;

The weekly EAF increased from 57% at the start of the current financial year to 70.67% from 26 July 2024 to 1 August 2024; and

Six power stations recorded an EAF greater than 70%.

However, the Minister pointed out there are still significant challenges with municipal and Eskom distribution infrastructure, which, in some instances, has necessitated the need for load reduction.

The Energy Council noted that there must be more transparent regulations for the increase in load reduction that we are currently seeing. “Just like NERSA has put transparent regulations for load shedding in place that allow customers to plan, we must do the same for load reduction.

Whether it is load shedding or load reduction the result is still the same, our residents are without electricity. I am also concerned that load reduction could be having a particularly devastating impact on our poorer residents, where load reduction seems to be more prevalent,” said Premier Winde.

The Premier and the Council fully supported Minister Ramokgopa’s proposals that there must be a review of the Energy Pricing Policy (EPP) Electricity pricing policy. “Electricity tariffs are far too high and are placing added strain on already struggling residents who cannot handle these massive price increases,” said Premier Winde

Mr Alwie Lester, Special Advisor to the Premier on Energy, also provided an update on the key focus areas of the resilience plan:

Nearly 4 000 load shedding relief packs have been distributed to social development facilities; a further 72 000 packs have been distributed to quintile 1-3 schools for learners in grades 1 and 12;

Solar photovoltaic (PV) systems with battery energy storage systems have been installed at 12 municipal trading hubs, benefiting about 100 SMMEs;

More than 417 kWp solar PV and 653kWn of battery storage have been installed at 18 schools.

Three major private sector electricity wheeling projects have been enabled by the WCG.

The Council resolved that gas power must play a more prominent role in the Western Cape’s energy transition. WCG is prepared to help wherever it can to develop gas-to-power capabilities and for faster enablement of Green Hydrogen (GH2) development, through partnerships with other provinces, namely the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

