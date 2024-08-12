Chief Justice Timothy C. Batten Dismisses Claims Against Angie Wong and Grants Motion for Sanctions Against L Strategies
Marking a Major Win for Angie Wong for Operation Bullyproof
Today was a win not just for me, but for everyone who has been harmed by corrupt lawyers who think they can use the justice system to abuse their victims into silence”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a decisive ruling, Chief Justice Timothy C. Batten Sr. has dismissed the claims brought against Angie Wong by federally convicted Stan Fitzgerald and Jared Craig of L Strategies in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. The federal court ruling significantly dismisses accusations of fraud, embezzlement, and defamation made against Wong in an effort to silence, harass, and intimidate the journalist from reporting on fraudulent acts committed by the plaintiffs.
— Angie Wong
In his order of L-Strategies LLC v. Angie Wong (Civil Action File 3:23-cv-207-TCB), Chief Justice Batten reprimanded L Strategies’ lawyer, Jared Craig, for his failure to adequately understand the law, stating that the complaint "fails to state a claim." The ruling highlighted the inability of L Strategies to provide sufficient evidence to support their fictionalized claims, leading to the dismissal of the majority of the accusations.
Furthermore, Chief Justice Batten granted Defendant Wong's motion for sanctions against Craig. "This Court generally tends to disfavor awards of sanctions against lawyers. But failing to award sanctions here would result in requiring Defendant Wong to bear the financial burden created by Mr. Craig's missteps. The court thus agrees that sanctions are appropriate in the form of the costs, expenses, and attorney's fees that Wong incurred because of Craig's conduct. At a minimum, Craig's actions were 'objectively reckless' so as to warrant sanctions," the order read.
Wong expressed her gratitude to her defense attorneys at Ichter Davis for their continued efforts to hold those who misuse the law by filing frivolous and harassment lawsuits accountable. She has also formed the organization Operation Bullyproof with Melinda Cittarelli to combat lawfare and the misuse of social media and SEO tools to harass, and intimidate good citizens. "Today was a win not just for me, but for everyone who has been harmed by corrupt lawyers who think they can use the justice system to abuse their victims into silence or to harass them," said Wong. "I thank Chief Justice Batten for seeing through their deceit and ruling in my favor."
This ruling is a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle, reinforcing the principle that accusations without merit and evidence cannot stand in a court of law. It also serves as a reminder of the serious consequences that can arise from reckless and unfounded legal actions.
Operation Bullyproof provides support including legal and law enforcement assistance, educational events, and reputation repair services for victims of online abuse. For more information about Operation Bullyproof and its initiatives, please go to www.operationbullyproof.org.
Angie Wong
Operation Bullyproof
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X