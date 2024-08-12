Huron County Safely Discards Unused Medications as Part of AG Yost’s Seventh Drug Dropoff Day

(NORFOLK, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Drug Dropoff Day on Saturday at the Huron County Sheriff’s Office was a big success, with 64 pounds of unused or expired prescription medications safely collected and properly discarded.

“Prescription drugs are prescribed to one specific person. Our goal is to ensure they don’t fall into the hands of someone else,” Yost said. “It’s a harsh reality, but accidental overdoses happen, which is why drug dropoff events like this are so important.”

Saturday’s event marked the Attorney General’s seventh Drug Dropoff Day. Since the program’s inception in July 2021, the events have accounted for the safe disposal of a total of 2,560 pounds of drugs.

For the Huron County dropoff day, Yost’s office partnered with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office; Ohio Sea Grant, a Great Lakes research program based at The Ohio State University; and seven community partners: the Gaymont Care and Rehabilitation, Twilight Gardens Living Center, Huron County Community Library, Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Enrichment Centers for Huron County, Huron County Veterans Service Office and Norwalk Public Library.

Huron County was chosen based on research conducted by Yost’s Scientific Committee on Opioid Prevention and Education (SCOPE), which showed that Huron County ranks seventh among Ohio’s 88 counties in rate of opioid overdose deaths – at 16.77 deaths per 100,000. More than 200 Huron County residents have died of opioid overdose since 2007.

AG Yost’s collaboration with Ohio Sea Grant aims to highlight the potential threat of discarded drugs entering groundwater and lakes, rivers, and streams. Traces of pharmaceuticals have been detected in drinking water, and continuous exposure to low levels of these contaminants can have detrimental effects on aquatic life.

For Huron County residents who missed the event, it is still possible to dispose of unwanted prescriptions by contacting local law enforcement.

To help maintain the safety and well-being of our communities, all Ohioans are encouraged to follow safe storage guidelines

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-