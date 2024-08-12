To His Excellency Mr. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply shocked by the news of numerous casualties resulting from the crash of a passenger plane in the state of São Paulo.

In these difficult times, I share your grief. In light of this tragedy, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and the friendly people of Brazil.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 August 2024