MHMS SIGNS MOU ON PHARMACOPOEIA WITH INDIA

Minister Bosawai and High Commissioner Sunaramuthi sign the agreement, witnessed by PS Mrs McNeil and Indian Embassy First Secretary Mr Ravindra Nath

The Ministry for Health and Medical Services recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian High Commissioner last week. Known as the India Pharmacopoeia Commission, the agreement will provide an opportunity to access quality medicines and supplies in India at cheaper rates, ensuring cost savings for the Government.

The agreement was signed by the Hon Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Paul Popora Bosawai and His Excellency High Commissioner Inbasekar Sundaramurthi in a brief ceremony in Honiara, witnessed by officials from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, the National Medical Stores, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the Ministry of Finance and Treasury.

Speaking at the signing, the Health Minister Dr Bosawai said the agreement presents Solomon Islands with a more cost savings options in the procurement of medicines and supplies

“Our National Medical Store normally procures medicines and medical supplies from prequalified suppliers in the open market, none of which is directly from the manufacturers. Coupled that with our relatively small orders, the cost of procuring medical supplies accompanied with international freighting is extremely expensive for the Ministry of Health.”

“We hope that the MOU we will be signing will provide an opportunity to access quality medicines and supplies at reduced rates, and therefore cost savings for the Government. We believe this MOU will open other opportunities of our staff in the area of medical products.”

“Your Excellency, this MOU is just but one of other health cooperations we would like to have with the Indian government. With the high prevalence of non-communicable diseases and resulting high rates of amputations, we will continue to pursue your offer to bring to Jaipur Foot Camp to Solomon Islands. We will also be exploring training opportunities for our health professionals in Indian hospitals and universities as well as having a formal overseas patient referral system.

Meanwhile Minister Bosawai informed the Indian High Commissioner of the Solomon Islands Government’s plan to have a Medical attaché based in the Solomon Islands Embassy in India.

“To help coordinate and manage some of the health programmes including procurement and patient referral with Indian health institutions, it is our plan to have a medical attaché based in the new Solomon Islands High Commission office in India to be our liaison and coordinating officer.”

“I believe this special occasion today is the start for more meaningful engagement between our two countries going forward, said Minister Bosawai.

