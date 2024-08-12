Health marks World Breastfeeding Week

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) together with Health Partners recently commemorated World Breastfeeding Week with the theme ‘Close the Gap: Breastfeeding support for all’.

Speaking at the celebrations on behalf of Health Permanent Secretary Pauline McNeil, Deputy Secretary Health Care Dr Gregory Jilini stated the theme for the celebrations emphasizes the importance of ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, have access to the support and resources necessary for successful breastfeeding.

Dr Jilini stated Globally, exclusive breastfeeding rates have increased by 10 percentage points over the past decade reaching 48%. Almost reaching the world Assembly target of 50% by 2025 (by WHO and UNICEF).

“In Solomon Islands, breastfeeding initiation for the past 5 years to this year is over 50% and for 2024 half the year breastfeeding initiation is 81% (HIS reports). Solomon Islands rate of exclusive breastfeeding for the past 5 years is also above 50% and for this year 2024 half of the year is 72%. Solomon Islands therefore has reached its target of at least 50% of all live births to be exclusively breastfeed”, said Dr Jilini.

He added that to promote exclusive breastfeeding in the country, the MHMS with supported from WHO and UNICEF have introduced a number of initiatives: first, the baby friendly hospital initiative, second, infant and young child feeding and third, the development of baby friendly policy and breastfeeding policy.

“The goal of these initiatives is to increase exclusive breastfeeding rates in our country, improving breastfeeding practices, promote breastfeeding through various programs including, advocacy, education and supporting breastfeeding-friendly policies. MHMS encourages and promotes breastfeeding because it is the best food for babies. Some of the benefits of breastfeeding are ; it provides essential nutrients, boosts the immune system, and reduces the risk of infections, chronic conditions and obesity to infant health. Breastfeeding reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancers for mothers, promotes postpartum weight loss, and strengthens the maternal-infant bond for maternal health”, Dr Jilini said.

He thanked World Health Organization and UNICEF for their continuous support to the ministry and for financially supporting the World Breastfeeding Week event.

Meanwhile Dr Howard Sobel, World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative said breastfeeding is essential for child survival and health.

He highlighted that globally, breastmilk substitutes such as infant formula leads to inadequate breastfeeding and is responsible for 10% of deaths each year.

He therefore encouraged health workers, mothers, grandmothers, partners, families and communities to support all mothers to exclusively breastfeed for the six months and until two years and beyond.

Meanwhile, UNICEF Chief of Office, Mr. Benjamin Grubb also echoed the importance of breastfeed and pledges UNICEF’s continuous support to the MHMS.

Ends///…