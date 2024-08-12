Global Stool Management System Market Poised for Growth, Projected to Reach USD 631.64 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Insights, Inc.

Rising Focus on Infection Prevention in Healthcare Facilities Drives Soaring Demand for Stool Management Systems as Gastrointestinal Disorders Escalate

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global stool management system market size is estimated to be around USD 470 million in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period, reaching an estimated market value of USD 631.64 million by 2034



In the last few years, especially post-pandemic, there has been rising awareness about the importance of maintaining bowel health and hygiene among healthcare professionals and patients, leading to an increasing demand for stool management systems. This is why the global healthcare sector has been increasingly adopting stool management systems to offer patients bowel management care. This trend is particularly observed in hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities.

The geriatric population is more susceptible to fecal incontinence and related conditions, leading to a greater demand for stool management solutions. Besides this, technological advancements in stool management systems, such as the development of more comfortable and effective devices, have also been driving the growth of the stool management system market. The growing adoption of stool management systems is also observed in government agencies, insurance companies, and healthcare organizations involved in financing and reimbursement.

The expansion of home healthcare services has also created a greater need for convenient and efficient stool management solutions. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies has facilitated better access to stool management systems. The shift toward minimally invasive treatments and procedures is also boosting the demand for non-invasive stool management solutions.

“There is still some hesitancy among the general population in adopting these systems. Companies in the stool management system market are therefore now engaging in collaborative partnerships with healthcare providers, including hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare agencies, to increase awareness about the benefits and importance of stool management systems among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Browse Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/stool-management-systems-market

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The stoma bags segment is set to dominate the stool management system market, with a share of 63.76% in 2024.

On the basis of end users, the hospital segment is on track to lead the stool management system industry with a share of 35.24% in 2024.

The stool management system industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to grow at a modest CAGR of 4.30% through 2034.

The stool management system industry in India is estimated to rise at a 6.50% CAGR through 2034.

The stool management system market in China has the potential to increase at a 6.20% CAGR through 2034.





Competitive Landscape:

The stool management system market is highly competitive, with many companies supplying advanced colostomy and ileostomy bags, rectal irrigation systems, and ostomy care accessories to healthcare facilities. These companies have a strong market presence owing to their widespread reach and focus on research and development.

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Coloplast launched SenSura® Mio in Singapore, a stoma care innovation with BodyFit tech for ostomy patients.

In May 2023, Advanced Medical Balloons GmbH introduced Hygh-tec, a fecal management system with FDA clearance, in the United States market.

In Jan. 2023, OstomyCure completed TIES implant trial patient recruitment, paving the way for forthcoming CE Mark regulatory submissions.



Key Companies in the Market:

Coloplast A/S

Hollister Incorporated

ConvaTec Group PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

C.R. Bard, Inc. (A subsidiary of BD)

3M Healthcare

Salts Healthcare Ltd.

Marlen Manufacturing & Development Co.

Welland Medical Limited

Torbot Group, Inc.

Dansac

Flexicare Medical Limited

Genairex, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

EuroMed Inc.

Pelican Healthcare Ltd.

Hollister Ostomy Care

Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc.

Parthenon Company Inc.

Peak Medical Ltd.

Old URL: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indwelling-collection-systems-to-cement-dominance-in-stool-management-systems-market-accounting-for-60-of-global-sales-through-2031--future-market-insights-301362716.html

Market Segmentation of Stool Management System:

By Product:

Transanal Irrigation Systems Mini Devices Cone Devices Balloon Catheter Devices Bed Systems

Stoma Bags Colostomy Bags Ileostomy Bags Urostomy Bags





By Age Group:

Pediatric

Adults

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Home Care Settings

Long-term Care Centres

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Healthcare Market Insights Domain: size sales share demand

The female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market size is projected to be worth USD 770.0 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach USD 1,432.0 million by 2034. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

The global disposable incontinence products market sales is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%. The market value is projected to increase from USD 10.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.8 Billion by 2033.

The global urinary bag market share is poised to surpass USD 1,899.3 million by 2023, surging at a remarkable CAGR of 4.4% through 2033 to reach USD 2,911.7 million.

The nephrology and urology incontinence devices market demand are predicted to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The global venous stents market strategies valued at approximately USD 990.5 million in 2023, is expected to soar to an impressive USD 2.2 billion by the end of 2033. This growth represents a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The global intravenous pegloticase market trends with a slowly progressing CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2033, this market is expected to garner USD 3.19 Billion by 2023 and USD 11.61 Billion by 2033.

The projected global photoacoustic microscopy market opportunity is likely to hit the USD 120 billion valuation mark by 2024. Owing to an impressive CAGR of 17.3% through 2034, the ecosystem is set to reach USD 591.6 million by the end of the forecast period.

The global intravenous iron drugs market forecast is projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 6.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The global bone cement delivery system market outlook is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034. The industry value is projected to increase from USD 942.4 million in 2024 to USD 1,719.8 million by 2034.

The global elastography imaging market overview is expected to progress at a CAGR of 10.5%. The industry’s value is projected to increase from USD 3,841.6 million in 2024 to USD 10,426.4 million by 2034.

The global intracardiac imaging market growth is expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.8%. The value of the industry is projected to increase from USD 744.3 million in 2024 to USD 1,308 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

