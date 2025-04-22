Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $8.1 Million for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 and Reaches New Milestone of $3.0 Billion in Assets

CATSKILL, N.Y., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GCBC), the holding company for the Bank of Greene County and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank, today reported net income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025, which is the third quarter of the Company’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. Net income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $8.1 million, or $0.47 per basic and diluted share, and $21.8 million, or $1.28 per basic and diluted share, respectively, as compared to $5.9 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, and $18.0 million, or $1.06 per basic and diluted share, for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, respectively. Net income increased $3.8 million, or 20.9%, when comparing the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Highlights:

Net Income: $21.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025

Total Assets: $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025, a new record high

Net Loans: $1.6 billion at March 31, 2025, a new record high

Total Deposits $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, a new record high

Return on Average Assets: 1.04% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025

Return on Average Equity: 13.40% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025

Donald Gibson, President & CEO stated: “I am pleased to report we reached a new milestone exceeding $3.0 billion in consolidated assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This milestone in asset growth is a true testament to our Bank’s unique long-term culture to grow organically. The primary driver of our growth has been our team’s ability to provide innovative solutions and world-class customer service. When reviewing our company’s 136 year history, it took us approximately 128 years to reach $1.0 billion in assets, and only seven more years to reach $3.0 billion in assets. I am also proud to report solid quarterly income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $8.1 million, an increase of 37.4% when compared to the quarterly net income of $5.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.”

Total consolidated assets for the Company were $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily consisting of $1.6 billion of net loans and $1.1 billion of total securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity. Consolidated deposits totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, consisting of retail, business, municipal and private banking relationships.

Pre-provision net income was $24.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $19.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $5.0 million, or 26.6%. Pre-provision net income measures the Company’s net income less the provision for credit losses. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure assists investors in comprehending the impact of the provision for credit losses on the Company’s reported results, offering an alternative view of the Company’s performance and the Company’s ability to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. The Company strategically managed its balance sheet by focusing on higher-yielding loans and securities, and lowering deposit rates to align with the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cuts. This resulted in a higher net interest margin for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company will continue to monitor the Federal Reserve and interest rates paid on deposits, while maintaining our long-term customer relationships.

Selected highlights for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 are as follows:

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income increased $3.9 million to $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $12.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income increased $5.3 million to $43.4 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 from $38.1 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets which increased $205.8 million and $154.6 million when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, increases in interest rates on interest-earning assets, which increased 23 basis points and 30 basis points when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and a decrease of 23 basis points in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The increase in net interest income was offset by increases in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, which increased $204.2 million and $156.6 million when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and an increase of 15 basis points in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities when comparing the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



Average loan balances increased $113.1 million and $80.3 million and the yield on loans increased 19 basis points and 26 basis points when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The average balance of securities increased $104.5 million and $76.4 million and the yield on such securities increased 11 basis points and 40 basis points when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Average interest-bearing bank balances and federal funds decreased $11.9 million and $2.1 million and the yield on interest-bearing bank balances and federal funds increased 22 basis points and 6 basis points when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



The cost of NOW deposits decreased 29 basis points, the cost of certificates of deposit decreased 56 basis points, and the cost of savings and money market deposits decreased 5 basis points when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The cost of NOW deposits increased 9 basis points, the cost of certificates of deposit increased 4 basis points, and the cost of savings and money market deposits increased 8 basis points when comparing the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The growth in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to an increase in average NOW deposits of $179.5 million and $120.8 million and an increase in average certificates of deposits of $58.9 million and $58.7 million when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This was partially offset by a decrease in average savings and money market deposits of $14.9 million and $25.4 million when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Yields on interest-earning assets increased when comparing the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 as the Company continued to reprice assets into the higher interest rate environment. During the nine months ended March 31, 2025, the Company implemented a strategic reduction in deposit rates that aligns with the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts, while providing competitive financial solutions to the Company’s customers that reflect the prevailing economic conditions, while growing new relationships.

Net interest rate spread increased 46 basis points to 2.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to 1.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest rate spread increased 15 basis points to 1.90% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.75% for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

Net interest margin increased 42 basis points to 2.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 2.14% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, compared to 1.99% for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The increase in net interest rate spread and margin during the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025, was due to increases in interest income on loans and securities, as they continue to reprice at higher yields and the interest rates earned on new balances were higher than the historic low levels from the prior periods. This was partially offset by the increase in rates paid on deposits as compared to the nine months ended March 31, 2025.

Net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Company’s investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.60% and 2.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was 2.41% and 2.25% for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.



Credit Quality and Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

Provision for credit losses on loans amounted to $1.1 million and $277,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $2.3 million and $922,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The loan provision for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to growth in gross loans and a modest deterioration in the economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model as of March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans receivable was 1.31% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2024.





amounted to $1.1 million and $277,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $2.3 million and $922,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The loan provision for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily attributable to growth in gross loans and a modest deterioration in the economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model as of March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans receivable was 1.31% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2024. Loans classified as substandard and special mention totaled $44.8 million at March 31, 2025 and $48.6 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.8 million. Of the loans classified as substandard or special mention, $41.6 million were performing at March 31, 2025. There were no loans classified as doubtful or loss at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024.





as substandard and special mention totaled $44.8 million at March 31, 2025 and $48.6 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.8 million. Of the loans classified as substandard or special mention, $41.6 million were performing at March 31, 2025. There were no loans classified as doubtful or loss at March 31, 2025 or June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs on loans amounted to $96,000 and $204,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, a decrease of $108,000. Net charge-offs totaled $305,000 and $420,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. There were no material charge-offs in any loan segment during the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025.





amounted to $96,000 and $204,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, a decrease of $108,000. Net charge-offs totaled $305,000 and $420,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. There were no material charge-offs in any loan segment during the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025. Nonperforming loans amounted to $2.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $3.7 million at June 30, 2024. The activity in nonperforming loans during the period included $2.3 million in loan repayments, $128,000 in charge-offs or transfers to foreclosure, $67,000 in loans returning to performing status, and $1.7 million of loans placed into nonperforming status. At March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets were 0.10% of total assets compared to 0.13% at June 30, 2024. At March 31, 2025, nonperforming loans were 0.18% of net loans compared to 0.25% at June 30, 2024.



Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income increased $444,000, or 13.0%, to $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $610,000 Employee Retention Tax Credit (“ERTC”) and an increase in fee income earned on customer interest rate swap contracts of $190,000. This was partially offset by a $665,000 loss on sales of securities available-for-sale. Noninterest income increased $1.3 million, or 12.6%, to $11.5 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $10.2 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The increase during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a $610,000 Employee Retention Tax Credit (“ERTC”), an increase in fee income earned on customer interest rate swap contracts of $400,000, service charge account fees of $222,000, loan fees of $174,000 and income from bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) of $359,000. This was partially offset by a $665,000 loss on sales of securities available-for-sale.

Noninterest expense increased $808,000, or 8.8%, to $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $9.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, or 5.7%, to $29.0 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to $27.4 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The increase during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to an increase of $479,000 in salaries and employee benefit costs, as new positions were created during the period to support the Company’s continued growth, an increase of $341,000 in service and data processing fees and an increase of $749,000 in the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, due to the Company’s increased contractual obligations to extend credit. This was partially offset by a decrease of $116,000 in legal and professional fees during the nine months ended March 31, 2025.



Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes reflects the expected tax associated with the pre-tax income generated for the given period and certain regulatory requirements. The effective tax rate was 9.9% and 8.0% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025, and 5.2% and 9.8% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, respectively. The statutory tax rate is impacted by the benefits derived from tax-exempt bond and loan income, the Company’s real estate investment trust subsidiary income, and income received on the bank owned life insurance, to arrive at the effective tax rate. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2025 is due to higher pre-tax income. The decrease in the effective tax rate during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 primarily reflects a higher mix of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds, tax advantage loans, and bank owned life insurance in proportion to pre-tax income, and solar investment tax credits earned.



Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets of the Company were $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.8 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $182.2 million, or 6.5%.





of the Company were $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.8 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $182.2 million, or 6.5%. Total cash and cash equivalents for the Company were $155.5 million at March 31, 2025 and $190.4 million at June 30, 2024. The Company has continued to maintain strong capital and liquidity positions as of March 31, 2025.





for the Company were $155.5 million at March 31, 2025 and $190.4 million at June 30, 2024. The Company has continued to maintain strong capital and liquidity positions as of March 31, 2025. Securities available-for-sale and held-to-maturity increased $96.4 million, or 9.3%, to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2024. Securities purchases totaled $330.9 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and consisted primarily of $207.7 million of state and political subdivision securities, $86.4 million of mortgage-backed securities, $24.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities, and $11.4 million of collateralized mortgage obligations. Principal pay-downs and maturities during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $234.3 million, primarily consisting of $160.5 million of state and political subdivision securities, $53.0 million of U.S. Treasury securities, $17.5 million of mortgage-backed securities, $2.0 million of collateralized mortgage obligations and $1.3 million of corporate debt securities.





increased $96.4 million, or 9.3%, to $1.1 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2024. Securities purchases totaled $330.9 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and consisted primarily of $207.7 million of state and political subdivision securities, $86.4 million of mortgage-backed securities, $24.7 million of U.S. Treasury securities, and $11.4 million of collateralized mortgage obligations. Principal pay-downs and maturities during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $234.3 million, primarily consisting of $160.5 million of state and political subdivision securities, $53.0 million of U.S. Treasury securities, $17.5 million of mortgage-backed securities, $2.0 million of collateralized mortgage obligations and $1.3 million of corporate debt securities. Net loans receivable increased $118.0 million, or 8.0%, to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2024. Loan growth experienced during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 consisted primarily of $111.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $3.2 million in home equity loans, $3.0 million in commercial loans, and $2.0 million in residential real estate loans.





increased $118.0 million, or 8.0%, to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2024. Loan growth experienced during the nine months ended March 31, 2025 consisted primarily of $111.9 million in commercial real estate loans, $3.2 million in home equity loans, $3.0 million in commercial loans, and $2.0 million in residential real estate loans. Deposits totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $265.5 million, or 11.1%. The Company had $11.6 million and zero brokered deposits at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. NOW deposits increased $232.6 million, or 13.2%, and certificates of deposits increased $53.6 million, or 38.7%, when comparing March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $9.2 million, or 7.4%, savings deposits decreased $7.8 million, or 3.1%, and money market deposits decreased $3.7 million, or 3.3%, when comparing March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.





totaled $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.4 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $265.5 million, or 11.1%. The Company had $11.6 million and zero brokered deposits at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. NOW deposits increased $232.6 million, or 13.2%, and certificates of deposits increased $53.6 million, or 38.7%, when comparing March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $9.2 million, or 7.4%, savings deposits decreased $7.8 million, or 3.1%, and money market deposits decreased $3.7 million, or 3.3%, when comparing March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024. Borrowings amounted to $94.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $199.1 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $105.1 million. At March 31, 2025, borrowings included $42.0 million of overnight borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLB”), $49.8 million of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, and $2.2 million of long-term borrowings with the FHLB.





amounted to $94.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $199.1 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $105.1 million. At March 31, 2025, borrowings included $42.0 million of overnight borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLB”), $49.8 million of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, and $2.2 million of long-term borrowings with the FHLB. Shareholders’ equity increased to $229.0 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $206.0 million at June 30, 2024, resulting primarily from net income of $21.8 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.0 million, partially offset by dividends declared and paid of $3.8 million.



Corporate Overview

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank of Greene County, and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank. The Company is the leading provider of community-based banking services throughout the Hudson Valley and Capital Region of New York State. Its customers include individuals, businesses, municipalities and other institutions. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is dedicated to promoting economic development and a high quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information on Greene County Bancorp, Inc., visit www.tbogc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by references to a future period or periods or by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “plan,” and other similar terms of expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be relied on because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international general economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, financial and regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, competition, technological developments, retention and recruitment of qualified personnel, changes in customer deposit behavior, and market acceptance of the Company’s pricing, products and services.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

For more information, please see our reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules.

The Company has provided in this news release supplemental disclosures for the calculation of net interest margin utilizing a fully taxable-equivalent adjustment and pre-provision net income. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company from time to time are useful in evaluating the Company's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the tables on page 9 for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.

(END)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income, and Selected Financial Ratios (Unaudited)

At or for the Three Months At or for the Nine Months Ended March 31, Ended March 31, Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income $ 29,779 $ 26,071 $ 86,966 $ 76,336 Interest expense 13,568 13,776 43,551 38,214 Net interest income 16,211 12,295 43,415 38,122 Provision for credit losses 1,084 290 2,196 917 Noninterest income 3,856 3,412 11,468 10,189 Noninterest expense 10,042 9,234 28,978 27,405 Income before taxes 8,941 6,183 23,709 19,989 Tax provision 887 322 1,904 1,952 Net income $ 8,054 $ 5,861 $ 21,805 $ 18,037 Basic and diluted EPS $ 0.47 $ 0.34 $ 1.28 $ 1.06 Weighted average shares outstanding 17,026,828 17,026,828 17,026,828 17,026,828 Dividends declared per share (4) $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.27 $ 0.24 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets(1) 1.12 % 0.88 % 1.04 % 0.91 % Return on average equity(1) 14.41 % 11.92 % 13.40 % 12.69 % Net interest rate spread(1) 2.12 % 1.66 % 1.90 % 1.75 % Net interest margin(1) 2.32 % 1.90 % 2.14 % 1.99 % Fully taxable-equivalent net interest margin(2) 2.60 % 2.20 % 2.41 % 2.25 % Efficiency ratio(3) 50.04 % 58.79 % 52.80 % 56.73 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.21 % Non-performing loans to net loans 0.18 % 0.39 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 724.65 % 361.45 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.31 % 1.38 % Shareholders’ equity to total assets 7.61 % 6.94 % Dividend payout ratio(4) 21.09 % 22.64 % Actual dividends paid to net income(5) 17.30 % 14.50 % Book value per share $ 13.45 $ 11.70 (1) Ratios are annualized when necessary.

(2) Interest income calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) includes the additional interest income that would have been earned if the Company’s investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. (3) The efficiency ratio has been calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) The dividend payout ratio has been calculated based on the dividends declared per share divided by basic earnings per share. No adjustments have been made to account for dividends waived by Greene County Bancorp, MHC (“MHC”), the Company’s majority shareholder, owning 54.1% of the shares outstanding. (5) Dividends declared divided by net income. The MHC waived its right to receive dividends declared during the three months ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Dividends declared during the three months ended September 30, 2023, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024 were paid to the MHC.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

At

March 31, 2025 At

June 30, 2024 Dollars In thousands, except share data Assets Cash and due from banks $ 12,717 $ 13,897 Interest-bearing deposits 142,766 176,498 Total cash and cash equivalents 155,483 190,395 Long term certificate of deposit 1,640 2,831 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 355,432 350,001 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $422 and $483 at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 781,338 690,354 Equity securities, at fair value 400 328 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,834 7,296 Loans receivable 1,619,378 1,499,473 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (21,196 ) (19,244 ) Net loans receivable 1,598,182 1,480,229 Premises and equipment, net 15,202 15,606 Bank owned life insurance 59,160 57,249 Accrued interest receivable 18,433 14,269 Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,852 17,230 Total assets $ 3,007,956 $ 2,825,788 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Noninterest bearing deposits $ 116,195 $ 125,442 Interest bearing deposits 2,538,522 2,263,780 Total deposits 2,654,717 2,389,222 Borrowings, short-term 42,000 115,300 Borrowings, long-term 2,195 34,156 Subordinated notes payable, net 49,820 49,681 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,181 31,429 Total liabilities 2,778,913 2,619,788 Total shareholders’ equity 229,043 206,000 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,007,956 $ 2,825,788 Common shares outstanding 17,026,828 17,026,828 Treasury shares 195,852 195,852

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company’s data available at the time of presentation.

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the adjustments made to arrive at the fully taxable-equivalent net interest margins.

For the three months ended March 31, For the nine months ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 16,211 $ 12,295 $ 43,415 $ 38,122 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,945 1,897 5,524 5,051 Net interest income-fully taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) $ 18,156 $ 14,192 $ 48,939 $ 43,173 Average interest-earning assets (GAAP) $ 2,789,102 $ 2,583,271 $ 2,711,083 $ 2,556,441 Net interest margin-fully taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 2.60 % 2.20 % 2.41 % 2.25 %

(1) Interest income calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) includes the additional interest income that would have been earned if the Company’s investment in tax-exempt securities and loans had been subject to federal and New York State income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The rate used for this adjustment was 21% for federal income taxes for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, 4.44% for New York State income taxes for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

The following table summarizes the adjustments made to arrive at pre-provision net income.

For the three months ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 Net income (GAAP) $ 8,054 $ 5,861 Provision for credit losses 1,084 290 Pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 9,138 $ 6,151





For the nine months ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 Net income (GAAP) $ 21,805 $ 18,037 Provision for credit losses 2,196 917 Pre-provision net income (non-GAAP) $ 24,001 $ 18,954

The above information is preliminary and based on the Company’s data available at the time of presentation.

For Further Information Contact:

Donald E. Gibson

President & CEO

(518) 943-2600

donaldg@tbogc.com

Nick Barzee

SVP & CFO

(518) 943-2600

nickb@tbogc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.