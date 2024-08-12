NILENT and Nickelytics Partner to Revolutionize NIL Opportunities for Collectives and Sponsors

Cutting Edge Technology Partnership to Drive Revenues for Collectives and Enhanced Reach for Corporate Partners

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NILENT, the gamified education platform for NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Nickelytics, the leader in innovative brand exposure technology. This collaboration aims to revolutionize how corporate sponsors reach their target audiences while providing collectives with a unique source of revenue generation and fan engagement.

With recent changes in NIL regulations, college athletes can now profit from their name, image, and likeness. Collectives have become one of the biggest sources of support and monetization for college athletes and are continually seeking revenue-driving opportunities that excite their fan bases. The partnership between NILENT and Nickelytics will address donor fatigue that many collectives face, providing a unique revenue stream while maximizing fan engagement.

Through this partnership, corporate sponsors can reach a coveted audience in new and exciting ways. Nickelytics' cutting-edge technology allows for targeted and personalized advertisements to be displayed through autonomous vehicles roaming stadiums on game day. This program provides a novel avenue for sponsors and collectives to connect with their target audiences, featuring a significant social media component and creating a memorable and engaging fan experience.

"The ability to create exciting and unique opportunities for fan engagement with our corporate partners allows us to further our mission of supporting college athletes through meaningful NIL education around financial literacy and mental health well-being," enthused Steven Simmons, Co-Founder and COO of NILENT.

"We are thrilled to partner with NILENT to bring this cutting-edge technology to the NIL space," commented David Pinkhasov, VP of Partnerships for Nickelytics. "This is an incredible opportunity to enhance and reward fan engagement, support athletes, and drive corporate ROI in a manner unlike any other."

This partnership between NILENT and Nickelytics is set to revolutionize how corporate sponsors and collectives approach NIL opportunities. It will not only provide a new source of revenue for collectives but also captivate fan bases. Look out for NILENT and Nickelytics at your next game day, as they bring the future of NIL to a stadium near you.

About Nickelytics: Nickelytics is a venture-backed startup offering a platform that makes launching hyper-local Out-Of-Home advertising as simple, scalable, and measurable as online ads. For more information, visit www.nickelytics.com.

About NILENT: NILENT is the only gamified educational platform which rewards athletes for completing educational modules in four core subjects: Financial literacy, mental health well-being, social media savvy / brand building, and career transition. All modules are taught by a representational array of "Module Mentors" consisting of professional athletes, entrepreneurs, and industry experts.

For more information, please visit www.NILENT.org or contact ssimmons@NILENT.org