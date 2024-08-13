Vouched, Maker of AI-powered Identity Verification Technology, Soars Into the Inc. 5000 with 2,443% Three-Year Growth

John Baird, CEO of Vouched Inc. 5000

Trajectory Places Seattle Startup No. 141 on Prestigious List

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for Vouched's AI-powered identity verification solution has propelled the company to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Vouched enables healthcare, financial services, and automotive companies to seamlessly onboard customers and patients, while also reducing fraud. Revenue growth of 2,443% between 2020 and 2023 placed Vouched at No. 141 on the 2024 list. The number of identities verified by Vouched surpassed 20 million earlier this year and has quadrupled since 2022.

The Inc. 5000 ranking highlights the top performers in the U.S. economy’s most dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia, among others.

“By developing our proprietary AI-powered identity verification, Vouched expertly manages complex identity proofing for customers from banks to hospitals to vehicle rentals,” said John Baird, CEO and co-founder of Vouched. “Joining the ranks of the Inc. 5000 is a direct result of Vouched’s ability to adapt to the stringent compliance requirements and security objectives of the different regulated industries we support, along with our team’s obsession for serving customers.”

Vouched’s advanced identity verification (IDV) solution empowers businesses to authenticate individuals seamlessly, ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory standards. Its real-time decisioning engine offers industry-leading response rates, crucial for secure identity verification. For example, telehealth providers using Vouched have reported a 2-3x increase in patient onboarding rates. Additionally, Riders Share, a motorcycle-sharing company, saw a dramatic reduction in fraud-related losses—from over $1 million to nearly zero incidents of motorcycle theft and fraud—thanks to Vouched’s technology.

Leveraging dozens of proprietary AI models and comprehensive data checks, Vouched achieves one of the industry’s highest fraud detection rates at over 99%. The platform’s advanced liveness and document verification techniques continuously adapt to new forms of identification globally, enhancing its fraud detection capabilities.

Based in Seattle, Vouched is privately held and backed by Madrona Venture Labs, Mark Vadon and Darrell Cavens, Ascend Ventures, Flying Fish VC, BHG VC, SpringRock Ventures, and SeaChange Ventures. For more information, visit Vouched.id and follow us on LinkedIn.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. Vouched and the rest of the top 500 will appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 rankings are based on revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million.