County of Dauphin, PA Maximizes Lodging Tax Management and Reporting with OpenGov
The County can expect to benefit from reduced manual effort, leading to increased revenue collection and greater visibility across all tax-related activities.DAUPHIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After encountering challenges with tracking lodging tax and limited visibility in reporting, Dauphin County, PA sought a new software solution to address these hurdles. The County selected OpenGov, the leader in tax management software for our nation's local governments.
Located in Central Pennsylvania, Dauphin County, led by forward-thinking municipal officials, faced increasing demands for more efficient tax management and reporting capabilities. The County needed a solution that would reduce manual effort and enhance revenue visibility. OpenGov Tax & Revenue stood out during the search due to its robust features that seamlessly integrate tax tracking and reporting into a single, efficient platform.
By adopting OpenGov Tax & Revenue, Dauphin can anticipate improvements in its lodging tax management processes. The County can expect to benefit from reduced manual effort, leading to increased revenue collection and greater visibility across all tax-related activities. Additionally, the new system is set to provide more accurate and timely reporting, further streamlining operations and enhancing transparency.
Dauphin County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
