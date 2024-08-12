St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 24A2005621

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993





DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 at 0700

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 105 in Sheldon

VIOLATION: Theft / Operating without Owners Consent





ACCUSED: UNKNOWN









VICTIM: Allen Beaulieu

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT





On August 12, 2024, Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle theft that occurred in the overnight hours of 8/11-8/12 in the town of Sheldon. The vehicle in question is a white 2005 Ford F-350 crew cab with a black flatbed. Anyone with information regarding the location of this vehicle is asked to call the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks



