St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2005621

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                          

STATION:    St. Albans          

CONTACT#:  802 524 5993


DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 at 0700  

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 105 in Sheldon

VIOLATION: Theft / Operating without Owners Consent


ACCUSED:      UNKNOWN                                          



VICTIM: Allen Beaulieu

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On August 12, 2024, Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle theft that occurred in the overnight hours of 8/11-8/12 in the town of Sheldon. The vehicle in question is a white 2005 Ford F-350 crew cab with a black flatbed. Anyone with information regarding the location of this vehicle is asked to call the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks


Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

