St. Albans Barracks // Theft of Motor Vehicle

CASE#: 24A2005621
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 at 0700
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 105 in Sheldon
VIOLATION: Theft / Operating without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
VICTIM: Allen Beaulieu
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 12, 2024, Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle theft that occurred in the overnight hours of 8/11-8/12 in the town of Sheldon. The vehicle in question is a white 2005 Ford F-350 crew cab with a black flatbed. Anyone with information regarding the location of this vehicle is asked to call the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks
