Dr. Charlie Fox Joins Utah Gastroenterology in Salt Lake City

Now Accepting New Patients

Salt Lake City, UT, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Gastroenterology is proud to welcome Dr. Charlie Fox, a board-certified gastroenterologist who treats all GI issues while specializing in liver disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and esophageal disorders.

Dr. Fox obtained his undergraduate degree from University of Minnesota and his medical degree from Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at Pennsylvania State University. Dr. Fox completed his residency at University of Colorado and his fellowship at University of Utah.

“I chose to specialize in gastroenterology because of its complexity, while allowing for the ability to visualize, diagnose and treat disorders through endoscopy,” Dr. Fox says. “The function of the GI tract is closely tied to our everyday lives with everything we eat and digest. I take a patient-centered and evidence-based approach; I take time to understand my patients’ concerns before focusing on evaluation and treatment so we share in the decision-making process.”

Utah Gastroenterology is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Fox will work to provide the best patient care for Salt Lake City residents.

Utah Gastro-Old Mill is at 6360 South 3000 East, Suite 310, Salt Lake City, UT, and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm. Call 801-944-3144 or visit utahgastro.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Fox contact:

Joe E Carmean

(410) 845-0715

joe@punchingnungroup.com

Attachment 


Joe E Carmean
GI Alliance
410-845-0715
joe@punchingnungroup.com

