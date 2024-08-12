Spryker Achieves Manufacturing as its Fifth AWS Competency

In only four months, Spryker has achieved three new AWS competencies, in Manufacturing and Industrial, Advertising and Marketing, and Supply Chain

This demonstrates Spryker’s efficiency in the market, deep industry knowledge, and reliable experience in various industry ecosystems



BERLIN and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spryker, the leading global composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B Commerce, Enterprise Marketplaces, and IoT Commerce, announced today that it has achieved three new Amazon Web Services (AWS) Competencies for Manufacturing and Industrial, Advertising and Marketing, and Supply Chain. Spryker has now achieved five AWS competencies in total, recently achieving competencies in both the Automotive and Retail sectors.

Achieving AWS Competency status demonstrates Spryker's technical expertise and proven success in specialized areas within the AWS ecosystem. These competencies assure Spryker’s global customers that they are partnering with a trusted provider capable of leveraging AWS technologies to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth. To receive these AWS competency designations, Spryker underwent a rigorous technical validation and provided numerous vetted customer references.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by AWS with these prestigious competencies," said Dustin Deno, Chief Revenue Officer at Spryker. "This achievement highlights both the efficiency and deep industry knowledge of our team. By leveraging AWS's powerful infrastructure and services, we can continue to provide our global customers with scalable, secure, and innovative solutions that enable them to differentiate."

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 80% of B2B transactions will take place on digital platforms. As a result, many businesses, especially in manufacturing, are under immense pressure to adjust their strategic priorities to meet evolving digital purchasing needs. Working with a digital commerce provider that understands this and has the technical expertise, ecosystem support and experience is critical for enterprises to be able to adapt to market volatility and increase business resilience.

Mark Wever, Global Chief Digital Officer, at STAUFF, a leading manufacturer of hydraulic and fluid power port-to-port components and solutions and a Spryker customer said, “with Spryker we have chosen the right technology which not only serves our customers’ needs today, but also future-proofs our digital strategies.”

For customers looking to develop their specific commerce experience in a seamless, scalable and truly flexible way, Spryker and AWS offer an excellent combination. Spryker’s composable solution with best-of-breed components, enables customers to build and go-to-market quickly while maintaining the flexibility needed to adapt to changing market volatility. With AWS and Spryker, customers don't need to manage cloud providers and data centers: they have a single point of contact for the full service, without hassle or complex multi-party agreements.

Learn more about how working with Spryker and AWS can enable differentiation for enterprises here.

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading global composable commerce platform for enterprises with sophisticated business models to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model offers a best-of-breed approach that provides businesses the flexibility to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak, Project A, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. Learn more at spryker.com and follow Spryker on LinkedIn and X.

