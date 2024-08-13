Global Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Micro Injection Molded Plastic Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The micro injection molded plastic market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.07 billion in 2023 to $1.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automotive lubricants, metalworking fluids, rubber processing, increased textile applications, plasticizers production, metal protection.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The micro injection molded plastic market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing automotive industry, demand for specialty lubricants, expansion of metalworking industry, adoption of bio-based plastics, increasing textile production.

Growth Driver Of The Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market

Growth in the automotive sector is expected to propel the growth of the micro injection molded plastic market going forward. Automotive refers to all forms of mobile machinery, including automobiles, trucks, buses, vans, motorbikes, and golf carts. Microinjection molding plastic is used in the automotive industry to produce small parts such as fenders, grilles, bumpers, door panels, floor rails, light housings, gears, housings, and connectors. This is due to the need for lightweight materials, high-precision parts, and more complex designs. In electric vehicles, electronic components, such as DC converter, all-electric auxiliary, electric traction motor, traction battery pack, and electric gearbox use micro injection molded plastic.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the micro injection molded plastic market include Accumold LLC, Isometric Micro Molding Inc., Makuta Micro Molding Inc., Precimold Inc., MTD Micro Molding Inc., Microsystems Precision Medical Moulds.

Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the micro injection molded plastic market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies such as automation technologies such as robotic arms, vision systems, automated quality control systems, and advanced materials.

Segments:

1) By Types: Liquid-Crystal Polymer (LCP), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyethylene (PE), Polyoxymethylene (POM), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Polyetherimide (PEI), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Other Types

2) By Machine type: All-Electric Injection Molding Machines, Hybrid Injection Molding Machines, Hydraulic Injection Molding Machine

3) By Application: Medical, Automotive, Optics, Electronics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the micro injection molded plastic market in 2023. The regions covered in the micro injection molded plastic market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Micro Injection Molded Plastic Market Definition

Micro injection molded plastic refers to plastic that is molded using the micro injection molding technique. Micro injection molding is used for manufacturing very small parts and components such as hearing aids, septum, pressure-sensing diaphragms, surgical devices, and wearable drug-delivery devices.

Micro Injection Molded Plastic Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Micro Injection Molded Plastic Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on micro injection molded plastic market size, micro injection molded plastic market drivers and trends, micro injection molded plastic market major players, micro injection molded plastic competitors' revenues, micro injection molded plastic market positioning, and micro injection molded plastic market growth across geographies. The micro injection molded plastic market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

