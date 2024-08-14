Global Humectants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Humectants Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The humectants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $28.64 billion in 2023 to $30.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to food and beverage industry growth, pharmaceutical applications, the prevalence of dry and sensitive skin conditions, functional properties in food, and demand in agriculture.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The humectants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $41.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing clean beauty movement, the rise of e-commerce platforms, functional foods and nutraceuticals, R&D in healthcare applications, and global water scarcity concerns.

Growth Driver Of The Humectants Market

The increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the growth of the humectants market going forward. The food and beverage industry encompasses businesses involved in the production, distribution, and sale of edible goods and drinks, ranging from agriculture and manufacturing to restaurants and cafes. The food and beverage industry uses humectants to retain moisture, extend shelf life, and maintain product freshness.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the humectants market include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barentz International BV, Brenntag SE, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC.

Major companies operating in the humectants markets are focused on developing advanced solutions, such as multifunctional ingredients, to broaden their market presence and cater to evolving consumer demands for diverse applications. Multifunctional ingredients possess diverse properties or abilities, serving multiple purposes within a product or formulation.

Segments:

1) By Product: Sugar Alcohol, Alpha Hydroxy Acid, Glycols, Other Products

2) By Source: Synthetic, Natural

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Oral And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Paint And Coating, Pesticides, Other Application

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the humectants market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global humectants market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the humectants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Humectants Market Definition

Humectant refers to organic molecules that are hygroscopic and have alkyd capping units on either of the ends, such as polyethylene or propylene glycol. It is used to attract and bind the water molecule to the added ingredient.

