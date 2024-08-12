MONITORING AND EVALUATION COURSE CONDUCTED FOR SENIOR PUBLIC OFFICERS BY IPAM

The Ministry of Public Service through IPAM Division, conducted a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) course for senior public officers from the 5th to 8th August, 2024. The M&E training was scheduled in the IPAM prospectus for 2024. Karen Hiti Titiulu, Manager for Leadership and Management Development (LMD) Unit, facilitated the training. The technical M&E officers from the Ministry of Public Service were co-facilitators for the sessions. The M&E training conducted by IPAM covers Monitoring and evaluation concepts, standards, tools in the M&E process and also a session on the Solomon Islands Government M&E process. Most participants were selected from the resource and productive sector. A total of 25 senior officers did attend the training.

During the closing program on the 8th August 2024, the IPAM SPC Manager congratulated the officers for successfully completing the training, and calls on the senior government officers to be vigilant and show care towards government projects. M&E is an important step in ensuring that government projects are implemented properly.

The spokesperson for the participants was Mr. Atueta Balekana, SINIS Manager. He thanked MPS for the training and also the facilitators for ensuring that they completed the trainings. Participants were urged to support their ministries and agencies in the M&E process from the knowledge and skills gained over the four days of training. The training closed with handing of certificates to participants.

– IPAM Management –