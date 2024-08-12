PHILIPPINES, August 12 - Press Release

August 12, 2024 Sen. Robin Resolution Seeks to Address Shari'a Judge Shortage To address the lack of access of Muslims to Shari'ah judges and courts outside the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla filed a resolution proposing to amend the constitutional requirement for judges of lower courts. Padilla filed Resolution of Both Houses 10, which proposes that members of the Senate and House of Representatives vote separately to amend Sec. 7 of Art. VIII (Judicial Department) of the 1987 Constitution. Under the Resolution of Both Houses, while no person may be appointed judge thereof unless he is a citizen of the Philippines and a member of the Philippine Bar, "the requisite membership to the Philippine Bar shall not apply to Shari'ah judges." "Personal accounts of our Muslim brothers and sisters indicate difficulties in accessing these courts due to geographical location, prompting Congress to pass a law to create additional Shari'a judicial districts and circuit courts outside of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)," Padilla said. "Filling the vacant positions in Shari'a courts is also a persistent problem for our Muslim brothers and sisters due to the restrictions set forth by the Constitution," he added. Padilla also pointed out that during the 2nd Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBPF) meeting in August 2023, the difficulty in maintaining occupancy of vacant positions in Shari'ah courts due to stringent requirements was among the issues raised. Resolusyon ni Sen. Robin, Hangad Tugunin ang Kakulangan ng Shari'a Judges Upang tugunin ang kakulangan ng bilang ng mga Shari'ah judges lalo na sa labas ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), naghain ng resolusyon si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para amyendahan ang probisyon ng Saligang Batas na naglalatag ng requirement para sa huwes ng mababang korte. Ihinain ni Padilla ang Resolution of Both Houses 10, na nagmumungkahi na magboto nang hiwalay ang miyembro ng Senado at Kamara para amyendahan ang Sec. 7, Art. VIII (Judicial Department) ng 1987 Constitution. Sa Resolution of Both Houses, inaamyendahan ang probisyon upang hindi na kinakailangan ang membership to the Philippine Bar para sa mga Shari'ah judges. "Personal accounts of our Muslim brothers and sisters indicate difficulties in accessing these courts due to geographical location, prompting Congress to pass a law to create additional Shari'a judicial districts and circuit courts outside of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)," ani Padilla sa resolusyon niya. "Filling the vacant positions in Shari'a courts is also a persistent problem for our Muslim brothers and sisters due to the restrictions set forth by the Constitution," dagdag niya. Ipinunto rin ni Padilla na natalakay sa 2nd Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBPF) meeting noong Agosto 2023 ang isyu ng kahirapan na mapunuan ang bakanteng pwesto sa Shari'ah court dahil sa mga requirement.