Hospital Stretchers Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Hospital Stretchers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hospital Stretchers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hospital stretchers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.76 billion in 2023 to $2.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the evolution of design and ergonomics, rise in healthcare facilities, increasing patient volume, specialized medical needs, safety and infection control.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hospital stretchers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the aging population, emergency preparedness, global health challenges, patient-centric care, regulatory compliance.

Growth Driver Of The Hospital Stretchers Market

The rising surgical procedure is expected to boost the growth of the hospital stretcher market going forward. A surgical procedure refers to a medical intervention or operation performed by a qualified surgeon or medical professional to treat, repair, remove, or diagnose a medical condition. Hospital stretchers play a crucial role in facilitating a seamless and efficient workflow by transferring patients through various stages of surgical procedures, encompassing preoperative preparation, the actual surgery, and postoperative recovery.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hospital stretchers market include Stryker Corporation, TransMotion Medical Inc., Advanced Instrumentations Inc., Mac Medical Inc., Narang Medical Limited.

Major companies operating in the hospital stretcher market are developing innovative products such as transportation stretchers to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. A transportation stretcher is a medical device designed for the secure and comfortable conveyance of patients from one location to another within a healthcare facility or during medical transport.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Fixed Height Stretchers, Adjustable Stretchers, Bariatric Stretchers, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Motorized Stretchers, Non-Motorized Stretchers

3) By Application: Intra-Hospital, Pediatric Care, Emergency Department, Radiology Department, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the hospital stretchers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hospital stretchers market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the hospital stretchers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Hospital Stretchers Market Definition

Hospital stretchers refer to medical devices that are used to transport patients within a healthcare facility, such as a hospital or an ambulance. They are designed to safely and comfortably move patients who are unable to move, such as those who are injured, ill, or undergoing surgery.

Hospital Stretchers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hospital Stretchers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hospital stretchers market size, hospital stretchers market drivers and trends, hospital stretchers market major players, hospital stretchers competitors' revenues, hospital stretchers market positioning, and hospital stretchers market growth across geographies. The hospital stretchers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

