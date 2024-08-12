Medicated Feed Additives Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medicated feed additives market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.04 billion in 2023 to $13.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to prevalence of animal diseases, optimization of feed efficiency, government regulations for feed safety, globalization of feed additives market, preventive use in disease control programs.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated
The medicated feed additives market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in aquaculture production, focus on gut health and digestive function, sustainable and ethical farming practices, research in antimicrobial peptides, global efforts in disease eradication.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10253&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Medicated Feed Additives Market
An increase in the rise in consumption of poultry products is expected to propel the growth of the medicated feed additives market going forward. The term poultry product refers to any poultry carcass or any product made entirely or partially from any poultry carcass, including those containing a very modest percentage of poultry ingredients. Medicated feed additives are used to prevent and treat coccidiosis, a parasitic disease of the intestinal tract of animals caused by coccidian protozoa and necrotic enteritis, enteric disease of poultry. Hence, the rise in consumption of poultry products will increase the demand for medicated feed additives to keep the poultry healthy.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medicated-feed-additives-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends
Key players in the medicated feed additives market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, CHS Inc., Zoetis Services LLC, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.
Major companies operating in the medicated feed additives market are focusing on advanced next-gen solutions to drive revenues in the market. Advanced medicated feed additives refer to a drug that generally offers a greater concentration of L-lysine for animal feed.

Segments:
1) By Type: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes, Other Types
2) By Animal Type: Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Other Animal Types
3) By Mixture Type: Supplements, Concentrates, Premixes, Base Mixes

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the medicated feed additives market in 2023. The regions covered in the medicated feed additives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Medicated Feed Additives Market Definition
Medicated feed additives refer to any feed which contains one or more drugs which help animals be healthier and productive. Animals are provided medicated feed additives for a variety of reasons, including nutrition, medicine, management of worms, bacterial diseases, and coccidiosis, as well as to prevent mortality.

Medicated Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Medicated Feed Additives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medicated feed additives market size, medicated feed additives market drivers and trends, medicated feed additives market major players, medicated feed additives competitors' revenues, medicated feed additives market positioning, and medicated feed additives market growth across geographies. The medicated feed additives market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company

