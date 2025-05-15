Global Radial Flow Pump Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Radial Flow Pump Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's driving the steady growth of the radial flow pump market?

The global radial flow pump market has been exhibiting steady growth over recent years, with valuations set to rise from $24.50 billion in 2024 to $25.64 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. The market expansion in the historic period has chiefly been terminated by increasing adoption in industrial applications, rising demand for energy-efficient pumping solutions, expansion of water and wastewater infrastructure, burgeoning infrastructure development, and a boost in oil and gas exploration activities.

Looking forward to the next few years, the radial flow pump market is forecast to continue its steady growth, with estimations reaching up to $30.48 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.4%. The growth during this forecast period can be attributed to advancements in automation, mounting environmental concerns, increased use in renewable energy, focus on high-pressure applications, and an integration of industry 4.0 principles. Major trends observed during the forecast period include technological advancements, innovative improvements, digitalization integration, sustainable practices adoption, and inventive sealing technologies.

What role do oil and gas exploration activities play in market growth?

The expansion of oil and gas exploration activities is expected to provide significant thrust to the growth of the radial flow pump market. Oil and gas exploration activities involve processes to locate and identify potential sites for drilling and extracting crude oil and natural gas. Due to the rising global energy demand, oil and gas explorations have been expanding, driving the need for new hydrocarbon reserves to ensure energy security and meet industrial, transportation, and domestic consumption needs. Radial flow pumps are essential in drilling, refining, and production processes in these explorations, as they are used for high-pressure fluid transfer, injection, and circulation.

For instance, in September 2024, Statistics Canada, a government agency, reported that crude oil and equivalent product production experienced a 6.8% increase in June 2024, reaching 23.9 million cubic meters. This marked the ninth consecutive month of year-over-year growth. Therefore, the expansion of oil and gas exploration activities has been a driving force for the growth of the radial flow pump market.

Who are the key players in the radial flow pump market?

Major companies operating in the radial flow pump market include ANDRITZ AG, Star Pump Alliance GmbH, EBARA Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., ITT Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Wilo SE, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., John Crane A Smiths Group Company, ITT Goulds Pumps A Division of ITT Inc., SPP Pumps Limited, Singla Motors Pvt. Ltd., Mahendra Pumps Pvt. Ltd., Kirk Pumps Potentially Kirk Process Solutions Ltd., Titanium Tantalum Products Limited, HiFuni Pumps Pvt. Ltd., C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited, Pumps and Systems Inc., Laxmi Pumps Private Limited, UNNATI MECH PRIVATE LIMITED, Silver Pumps & Motors, and Flowserve Corporation, Xylem Inc.

How are major companies innovating in the radial flow pump market?

Significant market players in the radial flow pump market are placing a premium on geographical expansions. The establishment of manufacturing plants to boost production capacity, enhance operational efficiency, and meet the increasing global demand for high-performance pumping solutions is prioritized. Manufacturing plants process and assemble raw materials into end products systematically. A recent example of this trend is when Xylem Inc., a US-based water technology company, in July 2023, inaugurated a new pump manufacturing facility in Egypt to enhance local production and support water infrastructure projects. The stated facility aims to reduce lead times for regional customers, improve supply chain efficiency, and manufacture advanced water and wastewater pumps tailored to local requirements. This move aligns with Xylem’s strategy to enhance its presence in emerging markets.

How is the radial flow pump market segmented?

Segments in the radial flow pump market are defined by -

1 By Pump Type: Single-Stage, Multi-Stage, End-Suction, Vertical, Horizontal.

2 By Material: Cast Iron, Stainless Steel, Duplex Stainless Steel, Alloy 20, Bronze.

3 By Capacity: Low Capacity, Medium Capacity, High Capacity.

4 By Configuration: Single Stage, Multi-Stage.

5 By End-Use: Agriculture, Construction And Building Services, Water And Wastewater, Power Generation, Oil And Gas, Chemicals, Other End-Uses.

Subsegments:

1 By Single-Stage: Close-Coupled, Frame-Mounted, Axially Split.

2 By Multi-Stage: Radially Split, Barrel Casing, Ring Section.

3 By End-Suction: Back Pull-Out, Close-Coupled, Inline.

4 By Vertical: Line Shaft, Submersible, Can-Type.

5 By Horizontal: Axially Split, Radially Split, Between Bearings.

How does regional performance shape the radial flow pump market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the radial flow pump market in 2024. However, North America is expected to display the fastest growth in the forecast period. With diverse regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, the radial flow pump market report provides a comprehensive global analysis.

