Cambodia Data Center Colocation Market to Surge to US$ 415.56 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica
Valued at US$ 156.42 Million in 2023, Cambodia's Data Center Colocation Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 12.3% During 2024–2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟓𝟔.𝟒𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 is set for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟏𝟓.𝟓𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This significant growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐.𝟑% over the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The surge in demand for data center colocation services in Cambodia is driven by increased data consumption, digital transformation initiatives, and a growing need for secure and scalable data storage solutions. Companies across various sectors are recognizing the advantages of colocation services, including enhanced reliability, security, and operational efficiency.
The market's expansion is further fueled by the rise of cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics, all of which require robust infrastructure to manage and store vast amounts of data. Additionally, government initiatives supporting digital infrastructure development and foreign investments in the Cambodian IT sector are expected to contribute significantly to the market's growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝: 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲-𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞
In 2023, Cambodia's data center colocation market has seen a significant shift towards sustainability and energy efficiency. This trend is driven by both global and local pressures to reduce carbon footprints and operational costs. Data centers are now adopting advanced cooling technologies such as liquid cooling and free-air cooling, which have been proven to drastically reduce energy consumption in tropical climates. Additionally, renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are being increasingly integrated, with some data centers achieving substantial portions of their energy from renewables. For example, a leading data center in Phnom Penh has incorporated 5,000 solar panels on its rooftop, significantly reducing its reliance on the grid. Industry leaders are also investing in green building certifications such as LEED, with an increase in the number of certifications for data centers this year. LEED-certified data centers in Cambodia now cover over 100,000 square meters of floor space. Moreover, modular data centers are gaining popularity due to their ability to optimize space and energy use. One notable project recently deployed 50 modular units to enhance flexibility and efficiency.
Another critical aspect of this trend in the Cambodia data center colocation market is the adoption of AI and machine learning for energy management. These technologies help in real-time monitoring and optimization of power usage, leading to significant energy savings. A recent deployment of AI in a Siem Reap data center resulted in a reduction of 10 megawatts in annual energy consumption. The push for sustainability is further supported by government policies and incentives aimed at promoting green technologies. Data centers are also exploring the use of battery storage systems to ensure a consistent power supply while minimizing dependency on traditional power grids. One data center has installed a battery system capable of storing 20 megawatt-hours of energy.
Key players in the Cambodia data center colocation market are focusing on expanding their service offerings and enhancing infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of businesses. With ongoing advancements in technology and increasing adoption of data-driven strategies, the market is well-positioned for sustained growth in the coming years.
• ByteDC
• China Telecom
• Chaktomuk
• Ezecom
• KEPSTAR Data Center
• MekongNet IXP
• NeocomISP’s (NTC)
• KDDI Corporation
• Singtel
• Telcotech’s Data Centre
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Colocation Data center
o Electrical Systems
UPS
Generators
PDUs
Switches & Switchgears
Other Electrical Components
o HVAC Systems
CRAC & CRAH
Cooling Towers
Chiller Units
Other Components
o IT Systems
Servers
Storage
Network
o General Construction
Building Design & Development
Installation & Commissioning
Physical Security
DCIM & BMS
Facility Management Services
• Datacenter Colocation Services
o Retail Colocation
1U-10U
Quarter rack
Half rack
Full rack
o Wholesale Colocation
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Tier 1
• Tier 2
• Tier 3 & 4
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• SMEs
• Large Enterprises
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• BFSI
• Retail
• E-commerce
• IT & Telecom
• Entertainment & Media
• Healthcare
• Automotive
• Education
• Transportation
• Oil & Gas
• Others
