India Data Center Market to Surge to $21.87 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 13.37% CAGR | Astute Analytica
India Data Center Value Set to Triple from $7.21 Billion in 2023, Driven by Increased Digitalization and Cloud AdoptionCHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has been valued at approximately 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕.𝟐𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is on track to experience substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟏.𝟖𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This robust growth represents a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟑.𝟑𝟕% over the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The remarkable expansion of the Indian data center market is fueled by the increasing demand for digital infrastructure, driven by the rapid digitalization of various sectors, significant investments in cloud computing technologies, and a surge in data consumption. As organizations across industries embrace digital transformation, the need for reliable, scalable, and secure data center solutions has never been greater.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲
India data center market is undergoing a data center boom, with the next six years expected to see an addition of about 4,900-5,000 MW. This expansion is being driven by various factors including the rapid digitalization of the economy and widespread internet penetration. As at 2024, India’s data center capacity amounts to approximately 2,010 MW; this figure is projected to reach 4,770 MW by 2029. A clear indication of robust growth can be seen in plans to add another 791 MW within just five years from now – which would mean needing 10 million sq ft dedicated solely for housing such centers across the country. Among those leading this charge are Reliance Jio Infocomm; Tata Communications and NTT Ltd have also made substantial investments towards these developments.
In terms of tiers: In 2022, there were already around 888.5MW worth Tier III data centers (that number could rise up to 3,365MWs by end December 2029) while their Tier IV counterparts had only managed about 211.9MW (which should surge up until reaching approximately 1302 Mws before close-off FY2029). Investors will be pouring $5.7 bn into India’s data center market over the next five years alone. This is mainly attributed to rapid growth in digital economy, which is likely to contribute as much as $1tn to GDPs by 2025.
It is expected that nearly 820 Indian are likely to owe a smartphone device within next 5 years, which further drives the demand for extensive storage and processing capacity. As the 5G networks are being set up, data usage is predicted to triple, thus necessitating a bigger capacity for data centers. Another thing taking place in India is edge computing which calls for smaller localized centers that can process real-time information. All together these currents make clear that in future there will be required much more data center capacities than before across India.
This growth trajectory reflects the Indian market's strategic importance in the global data center landscape, highlighting its role as a key hub for technology and innovation. The surge in data center investments aligns with India's vision of becoming a global leader in digital infrastructure, contributing to economic growth and technological advancement.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Tata Communications Ltd
• STT GDC INDIA Pvt Ltd
• CtrlS Datacenters Ltd
• Sify Technologies
• Netmagic Solutions Pvt Ltd
• Web Werks India Pvt Ltd
• ESDS Software Solutions Ltd
• NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies Pvt Ltd
• GPX India Pvt Ltd
• Yotta Data Services Pvt. Ltd
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞
• Servers
o Blade servers
o Rack servers
o Tower servers
o Micro servers
• Storage Systems
o Storage Area Network (SAN)
o Network-Attached Storage (NAS)
o Direct-Attached Storage (DAS)
o Cloud storage
• Power and Cooling Systems
o Power Supply
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems
Generators
Power distribution units (PDUs)
o Cooling Solutions
Air conditioning units
Liquid Cooling Systems
Advanced Cooling Technologies
• Racks and Enclosures
o Open frame racks
o Enclosed Racks
o Customized Enclosures
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• IT and Telecom
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
• Healthcare
• Government
• Manufacturing
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North India
• South India
• West India
• East India
