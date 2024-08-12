Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Sishen Women in Mining Women’s Day Indaba

Cllr Johannes Meno Roman, Mayor of Gamagara Local Municipality Andre Roux , Senior General Manager

It is an immense honour to stand before you today at the Sishen Women in Mining Women’s Day Indaba. Today, we celebrate the remarkable contributions of women in the mining sector, recognizing your resilience, strength, and transformative impact on our society.

Allow me to extend my gratitude to the organizers of this significant event and to each one of you for your presence and commitment to advancing the role of women in mining. A special recognition goes to the women miners who, through their dedication and hard work, have not only excelled in their profession but also paved the way for future generations.

Women's Day is a moment to reflect on the strides we have made towards gender equality. It is also a time to acknowledge the challenges that persist. It is a day to celebrate the achievements of women across various sectors, including mining, which has historically been male-dominated.

Women have been an integral part of the mining industry, contributing significantly to its growth and development. Despite facing numerous barriers, they have proven that with equal opportunities, women can excel and lead in any field. Today, we honor you as trailblazers and reaffirm our commitment to creating an inclusive environment where women can thrive.

The journey for women in mining has not been easy. They face challenges such as gender discrimination, unequal pay, limited career advancement opportunities, lack of supportive policies and a gender sensitive work environment. These barriers not only hinder our professional growth but also impact the overall productivity and innovation within the sector.

It is important to mention that a lot of progress have been made, but a lot more work needs to be done as obstacles are still in the way of women of our country. The democratic constitution removed legal barriers that were designed to stop women from participating in the economy, and mining in particular such as the South African Minerals Act of 1991 prohibited women from working underground.

Since then, new regulations, policies and guidelines governing the sector have actively encouraged the employment of women in the mining industry under the democratic

government. It must however be noted that too few women are still in the mining sector as women only account for just over 12% in the sector.

It is critical that women in mining respond to the clarion call made by Charlote Maxeke, when she said, “This work is not for yourselves. Kill that spirit of self and do not live above your people but live with them and if you can rise, bring someone with you.”

Working with all social partners, we must increase the tempo to demand participation of more women in the economy and in mining.

The South African government has been steadfast in its efforts to promote gender equality and empower women.

Through the Mining Charter we have worked to transform the mining industry by promoting equitable access to the sector and increasing the representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans, including women.

To unlock further potential of women in mining we need to unlock growth in the sector.

South Africa has an exceptional endowment of metals and minerals. The world’s largest reserves of platinum group metals and manganese and the second and third largest reserves of chrome and gold respectively are in South Africa.

Mining is essential for the South African economy, contributing about 6.2 per cent of GDP in 2023 down from 7.3% in 2022. Mining still constitutes a significant share, around 60 per cent, of total merchandise exports. In addition, South African miner’s employs around 458 000 individuals, which is an important contributor towards overall employment.

Unlocking growth in the sector will require speed by implementing governments’ structural reform programme by clearing the estimated backlog of 4 500 outstanding mining and prospecting licenses valued at up to R100bn.

A backlog in applications creates regulatory uncertainty, lowers competitiveness, and makes South Africa less investor-friendly compared to comparable countries.

Our share of global exploration spending has dropped to below 1 per cent from a peak of 5 per cent in 2003, and it has remained below 1 per cent for more than a decade.

A successful mining sector requires an efficient, well run and competitive rail and port sector.

Fellow Compatriots,

Through Operation Vulindlela and the intervention of the National Logistics Crisis Committee, we are working hard to improve the performance of Transnet and ensure our structural reform commitments are implemented by introducing competition on the freight rail network and across our ports.

To successfully implement our Women in Mining Strategy and enhance the participation of women in the mining sector we must grow the sector by removing regulatory certainty.

In collaboration with mining companies and educational institutions, we have worked in establishing various skills development and training programs to empower women in mining. These programs focus on providing technical and leadership training to women, helping them to acquire the skills needed to succeed in the industry.

We will continue to introduce measures to support women-owned mining enterprises through access to finance, technical assistance, and market opportunities. We must assist women entrepreneurs to establish and grow their businesses in the mining sector.

Specific regulations have been put in place to address the unique health and safety needs of women in mining. These regulations ensure that women have access to safe and conducive working conditions, which is critical for their well-being and productivity.

Importantly, our continued collaboration with industry bodies such as the Minerals Council South Africa must promote gender diversity in mining.

I am pleased that we are beginning to see the fruits of our hard work.

Anglo American’s Women in Mining Program, for instance focuses on increasing the representation of women in technical and leadership roles within the company.

The Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA) Training Programs offers bursaries and training programs specifically targeted at women, helping them to gain the necessary qualifications and skills for careers in mining.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women must be mainstreamed. It is not a favour to women. It is the right thing to do because investing in women accelerates progress as today’s theme so accurately reflects.

Studies have shown that gender equality in the workforce can significantly boost a country's GDP. For instance, the McKinsey Global Institute estimated that advancing women's equality could add $12 trillion to global GDP by 2025.

Women entrepreneurs often reinvest up to 90% of their income back into their families and communities, compared to 30-40% for men. This reinvestment can lead to improved education, health, and overall economic stability.

Companies with higher gender diversity in leadership roles tend to perform better financially. A study by Credit Suisse found that companies with women making up at least 15% of senior management were 50% more profitable, as compared to those with fewer women.

Diverse teams are more innovative. Women bring different perspectives and problem- solving approaches, which can lead to more creative solutions and better business outcomes.

Women are often at the forefront of sustainable practices, especially in agriculture. Empowering women in this sector can lead to more sustainable and efficient farming practices, which are crucial for food security and environmental conservation which we are all dependent on as a people.

Women in leadership positions are more likely to advocate for policies that benefit families and communities, such as healthcare, education, and social services.

Research has shown that gender equality is associated with peace and stability. Countries with higher levels of gender equality are less likely to experience conflict and more likely to maintain peace.

When women are empowered, the fight against gender-based violence is one we’re able to tackle. Gatherings such as these, can foster dialogues which assist with social cohesion.

Program Director,

Achieving gender equality in mining requires a collaborative effort. Together with industry leaders, trade unions and civil society we must continue to work together to dismantle the systemic barriers that women face. By fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual respect, we can create a mining industry that is not only inclusive but also innovative and sustainable.

Today, we also celebrate the success stories of women who have broken barriers and achieved remarkable milestones in mining. Their stories are a testament to what can be achieved when women are given the opportunity to lead. These role models inspire and remind us of the importance of perseverance and resilience.

As we celebrate Women’s Day, let us renew our commitment to advancing gender equality in the mining sector. Let us strive to create an environment where every woman feels valued, respected, and empowered to reach her full potential. Together, we can build a mining industry that is not only sustainable and prosperous but also equitable and just.

In closing, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to all the women in mining for their unwavering dedication and contributions. Your hard work and determination are paving the way for a brighter future. Let us continue to support and uplift one another as we work towards a more inclusive and equitable mining sector.

I thank you, and happy Women’s Day to all.