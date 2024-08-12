North West on improvement in provincial audit outcomes

The North West Provincial Government has demonstrated significant improvement in the 2023/24 audit outcomes for provincial departments, showing a marked progression from the previous year. This positive trend reflects the government's ongoing commitment to enhancing financial management, accountability and transparency across all its departments and entities.

In the latest audit cycle ended 31 March 2024, a total of nine (09) out of twelve (12) departments received unqualified audit reports whereby two (2) of them received clean audits. Only one (1) department received a qualified audit outcome with a reduction in audit qualification paragraphs. This signifies that government’s support efforts must be doubled to ensure that this department also receives an unqualified audit outcome.

The current year performance reveals that the new techniques that were employed over the previous year which included working closely with Chief Financial Officers and Officials in the financial management sections are yielding desired results.

In the previous year, the province managed to obtain seven (7) unqualified audit outcomes, while five (5) departments were qualified, prompting the provincial government to increase its support on these five departments.



The expansion in audit coverage bears testimony to the province's comprehensive financial oversight and accountability. The Premier for North West Province Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi maintains that part of building a capable, ethical and developmental state is to see to it that government has sound financial management controls.

“We are particularly encouraged by the increase in clean audits and the overall accuracy of our financial statements. These improvements are aligned to our ongoing efforts to build public trust, enhance service delivery and improve the lives of the people of the North West” remarked Premier Mokgosi.

Premier Mokgosi further maintains the collaborative efforts of the Provincial Treasury, Provincial Audit Committee, the Auditor General of South Africa, dedicated members and chairpersons of portfolio committees and other robust governance structures continue to set the province on a positive developmental trajectory.

“We made significant progress in addressing the root causes of the challenges that culminated into Section 100. These key stakeholders have been instrumental in implementing comprehensive reforms, enhancing financial management and strengthening oversight mechanisms” concluded Premier Mokgosi.

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510/ 082 450 7842

or

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za