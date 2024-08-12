President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes working visit to to Angola

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Thursday, 08 August 2024 concluded his working visit to the Republic of Angola.

President Ramaphosa was in Luanda, Angola on a one day working visit as a guest of his counterpart President João Lourenço.

The visit covered three key areas of mutual interest which are namely, the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between South Africa and Angola, sharing perspectives on recent developments in South Africa's political landscape that led to the successful formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU), and reflecting on the security situation in the Great Lakes Region, particularly the developments in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On the recent political developments in South Africa and the formation of the GNU, President Ramaphosa said, “Angola continues to be interested in South Africa's political developments just as we are interested in how Angola is progressing because we are two sister countries that continue to share a wonderful relationship”.

On the consolidation of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, President Ramaphosa said the discussions focused on the enhancement of economic and investment ties.

President Ramaphosa utilised the occasion to extend a State visit invitation to President Lourenço, for which President Lourenço accepted.

The State visit will affirm the strong and special bond between the two nations.

The two leaders further reflected on the security situation in the Great Lakes Region. President Ramaphosa applauded President Lourenço for his effort in working for peace in the DRC and for achieving a ceasefire between the DRC and the Republic of Rwanda.

The ceasefire agreement between the DRC and Rwanda was recently facilitated by Angola.

The signing by the respective foreign ministers, was facilitated by President Lourenço as the mediator of the Luanda Process. Angola will continue to monitor its implementation.

Both South Africa and Angola are signatories to the 2013 Framework Agreement for Peace, Security, and Cooperation in the DRC and the Region, along with several other countries.

The two leaders also committed to continue working together and alongside other leaders in the region to ensure that the ceasefire becomes permanent.

President Ramaphosa was supported by Minister Ronald Lamola of International Relations and Cooperation and Minister Angie Motshekga of Defence.

