Minister Aaron Motsoaledi engages with Limpopo stakeholders on e National Health Insurance, 12 Aug

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Monday, 12 August engage stakeholders in Limpopo Province on the National Health Insurance Act as part of an ongoing countrywide stakeholder engagement programme to understand the concerns and recommendations from various sectors of society on how this health sector reform can be effectively implemented for the benefit of all citizens in South Africa.

The signing of the National Health Insurance Bill into law on 15 May 2024 marked an important milestone on the journey by the country to realise the Universal Health Coverage.

The aim is to ensure universal access to quality and affordable health care for all South Africans, without anyone incurring financial hardships as enshrined in the Constitution.

The stakeholder engagement programme will include communities who stand to benefit most from the NHI.

Details of stakeholder engagement are as follows:

Date: Monday, 12 August 2024

Venue: Jack Botes Hall, Polokwane – Limpopo

Time: 13h30

