Japan Pet Diagnostics Market Poised for Significant Growth: Valued at US$ 169.65 Million in 2023 | Astute Analytica
Japan Pet Diagnostics Market Set to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 6.78% During the Forecast Period 2024–2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at approximately 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟔𝟗.𝟔𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 is set to experience substantial growth over the next decade. According to recent projections, the market is expected to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟎𝟏.𝟔𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, driven by a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟕𝟖% during the forecast period of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/japan-pet-diagnostics-market
This growth is attributed to increasing pet ownership, rising awareness about pet health, and advancements in diagnostic technologies. The market's expansion reflects a growing trend towards preventive and proactive care for pets, with innovations in diagnostics improving the accuracy and efficiency of detecting and managing various health conditions.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐀𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
The growing trend of pet ownership among younger generations, particularly millennials and Gen Z, is a significant driver in the Japan pet diagnostics market. As societal norms shift and urbanization increases, more young adults are choosing pets for companionship, emotional support, and lifestyle enhancement. Single-person households in Japan have reached 18.5 million, correlating with higher pet ownership. Young pet owners spent approximately 3.5 trillion yen on their pets last year. Cities like Tokyo and Osaka have seen a 25% increase in pet registrations in the past five years. Over 1.5 million pet insurance policies were sold to individuals under 40, demonstrating a commitment to pet health. Online platforms like Instagram and Twitter have over 10 million posts tagged with #ペット (pet) from Japanese users, showcasing the popularity of pets among the youth.
Real estate listings for pet-friendly apartments have increased by 20% in major cities in the pet diagnostics market, reflecting the growing demand for pet-friendly living spaces. Veterinary clinics report that 60% of their clientele are under the age of 40, highlighting the proactive approach of younger generations towards pet healthcare. Downloads of pet care and tracking apps have surpassed 2 million, indicating the tech-savvy nature of young pet owners. Stores now offer over 5,000 different pet-related products due to demand, and there are currently over 150 pet cafes in Japan, primarily frequented by younger adults. Animal shelters have reported a 30% increase in pet adoptions by individuals aged 20-35. Additionally, over 500 companies have implemented pet-friendly policies, encouraging pet ownership among employees. This demographic shift is pivotal in shaping the future landscape of pet diagnostics in Japan, as younger generations prioritize the health and longevity of their pets.
𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬
The increasing focus on pet health and wellness, including mental well-being, is a notable trend influencing the Japan pet diagnostics market. Pet owners are now more educated and aware of the importance of comprehensive health care, driving the demand for holistic wellness services and products. Over 1,000 clinics now offer holistic treatments, including acupuncture and herbal medicine for pets. Approximately 200 wellness centers have launched programs focusing on pet fitness and mental health. Pet food brands have introduced over 300 new products for specific health conditions, catering to the growing demand for specialized diets.
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤, 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/japan-pet-diagnostics-market
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Arkay Inc.
• Bussan Animal Health Co., Ltd.
• Fujifilms
• FUJIHIRA INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
• Heska Corporation
• IDEXX
• Randox Laboratories Ltd.
• Seamaty
• Sysmex Corporation
• SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LAB, LTD.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Zoetis
• Other Prominent Player
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
• Instruments
o Analysers
o Imaging Equipment's
o Hematology Instruments
o Others
• Consumables
o Reagents
o Test Kits
o Strips
o Others
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞
• Diagnostic Imaging
o X-ray
o Ultrasound
o MRI
o CT scan
• Clinical Biochemistry
o Blood tests
o Urinalysis
• Molecular Diagnostics
o PCR
o Microarrays
o DNA Tests
• Immunodiagnostics
o ELISA
o Rapid tests
o Antibody Tests
• Haematology
• Others (Histopathology, Cytology)
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Clinical Pathology
o Haematology
o Clinical chemistry
o Immunodiagnostics
• Pathology
o Histopathology
o Cytology
• Molecular Diagnostics
o Infectious diseases
o Genetic disorders
o DNA Tests
• Immunodiagnostics
• Others
o Microbiology
o Parasitology
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Dogs
• Cats
• Horses
• Other Pet Animals
o Birds
o Small Mammals (Rabbits, etc.)
o Exotic Pets (Reptiles and Amphibians)
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Veterinary Clinics
• Veterinary Hospitals
• Research Laboratories
• Home Care Settings
• Diagnostics Centres
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/japan-pet-diagnostics-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn