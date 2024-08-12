Global Perfusion Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Perfusion Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global perfusion systems market is set to experience significant growth, expanding from $1.24 billion in 2023 to $1.36 billion in 2024, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Despite past challenges, the market is projected to reach $1.96 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.6%, driven by advancements in patient outcomes, cardiovascular surgeries, and the expansion of minimally invasive procedures.

Aging Population and Increased Cardiovascular Surgeries Drive Market Growth

The aging population is a major driver for the perfusion systems market, with a notable increase in individuals aged 65 and older experiencing age-related diseases that often lead to organ failure. Perfusion systems play a crucial role in organ transplantation by preserving and transporting organs. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 60 and above is expected to double to 2.1 billion by 2050, further fueling the demand for perfusion systems.

Key Players and Product Innovations

Major companies in the perfusion systems market include Getinge AB, Medtronic PLC, and LivaNova PLC. These companies are focused on product innovation to maintain competitive advantage. For example, in February 2023, LivaNova launched the Essenz perfusion system in Europe. This compact, modular, and portable cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) system is designed for cardiac surgeries and offers customization for individual patient needs.

Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends influencing the perfusion systems market include:

• Portable and Compact Designs: Enhanced mobility and flexibility in clinical settings.

• Automation and Robotics Integration: Improving precision and efficiency in perfusion processes.

• Remote Monitoring and Telemedicine: Facilitating real-time data access and patient management.

• Modular and Customizable Platforms: Allowing for tailored solutions based on specific surgical requirements.

• Advanced Data Analytics and AI: Enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency.

Segments:

• Product: Cardiopulmonary Perfusion System, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO), Isolated Organ Perfusion Systems, Other Products

• Type of Organ: Heart, Lung, Kidney, Liver, Other Types of Organs

• Technique: Hypothermic, Normothermic

• End-User: Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the perfusion systems market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

