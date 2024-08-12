Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the air incident over Bajo de Masinloc

It is time for China to be held accountable for her belligerence. Sumusobra na.

I call on the Executive to start working on the filing of another round of legal cases before an international court.

Not only is China keeping our waters hostage, she has also started to encroach on our skies. These are clear and unacceptable violations of international law.

Paulit-ulit naring pinapahamak ng Tsina ang ating kasundaluhan. A Philippine Navy officer was already harmed; and now our Philippine Air Force pilots were put in real danger.

Beijing must be made accountable for any potential injury to personnel or damage to equipment caused.

We should not wait for China to escalate her provocations further before we raise these grave concerns to an international body. Maghihintay pa ba tayo na may masugatan bago tayo umaksyon?

The Philippines must start a legal battle now.