Public Hearing: Chapter 575: Solar on HVAL Rulemaking

MAINE, August 19 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: August 19, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

In 2023, the Maine Legislature passed LD 1881 (P.L. 2023, Chapter 448) - An Act Regarding Compensation Fees and Related Conservation Efforts to Protect Soils and Wildlife and Fisheries Habitat from Solar and Wind Energy Development and High-impact Electric Transmission Lines Under the Site Location of Development Laws.

Pursuant to this new law, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) is directed to adopt routine technical rules regarding solar energy permitting definitions, administration, standards, delegation of authority, and enforcement. As part of its rulemaking effort, DACF must:

Define high-value agricultural land;

Define dual-use agricultural and solar production;

Establish tiers of high-value agricultural land with variable compensation amounts to be administered by DEP;

Establish rules to define the administrative process for permitting;

Develop standards for dual-use solar;

Establish standards and conditions for delegating permitting authority to the Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC) and municipalities; and

Establish permit program enforcement parameters.

DACF seeks input from the public regarding these draft rules and will review all input before final rule adoption. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 19, 2024, at 9:00 AM in room 101 of the Deering Building at 90 Blossom Lane in Augusta and via Microsoft Teams. This hearing will allow interested parties to provide public comment regarding the draft rule.

Written comments regarding this rulemaking must be submitted by August 29, 2024, at 11:59 PM. If you need additional information, please call (207) 287-3491 or email at agenergy@maine.gov.

Related documents (if any):

Draft Rule Language (DOCX)

Chapter 575 Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Caitlyn Cooper

Phone: (207) 287-3491