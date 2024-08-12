Public Hearing on Chapter 35: Rules for Operation of the Maine Healthy Soils Fund

MAINE, August 19 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: August 19, 2024

Start Time: 2:00 PM

Location:

Meeting description/purpose:

In 2021, the Maine Legislature established the Maine Healthy Soils Program within the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (MRS Title 12, Chapter 7). The Maine Healthy Soils Fund was established within this chapter to carry out the responsibilities outlined in the chapter. These proposed routine technical rules govern the expenditure of funds available from the Maine Healthy Soils Fund to improve soil health on Maine farms, including incentives for practice adoption; reduction of on-farm barriers to improved soil health; and improving the soil health technical assistance capacity of Maine's agriculture service provider networks.

DACF seeks input from the public regarding these draft rules and will review all input before final rule adoption. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 19, 2024, at 2:00 PM in room 101 Deering Building at 90 Blossom Lane in Augusta and via Microsoft Teams.

Written comments regarding this rulemaking must be submitted by August 29, 2024, at 11:59 PM. If you need additional information, please call (207) 215-5569 or email at matthew.boucher@maine.gov

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Draft Rulemaking Fact Sheet for Chapter 35 (PDF)

Draft Rules for Public Comment (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Matthew Boucher

Phone: (207) 215-5569