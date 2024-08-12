Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Pediatric Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pediatric Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pediatric home healthcare market has shown impressive growth in recent years, expanding from $43.22 billion in 2023 to $47.45 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. It will grow to $69.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The market's expansion is driven by increasing demand for effective talent acquisition, globalization of the workforce, high job application volumes, enhanced candidate experiences, compliance with regulations, and initiatives for diversity and inclusion.

Increasing Preterm Birth Rates Drive Market Expansion

The pediatric home healthcare market is expected to experience significant growth, reaching $69.87 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.2%. This growth is largely due to a focus on employee retention, the adoption of remote onboarding solutions, video interviewing technologies, mobile recruiting, expansion of the gig economy, and cybersecurity concerns. The rise in preterm births is a key factor driving this market. Pediatric home healthcare plays a crucial role in providing specialized medical care and monitoring for preterm infants in the comfort of their homes. For example, a report by March of Dimes highlighted a 10.5% increase in the U.S. preterm birth rate in 2021, emphasizing the growing need for such healthcare services.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global pediatric home healthcare market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10421&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the pediatric home healthcare market include Aveanna Healthcare LLC, BAYADA Home Health Care Inc., Tendercare Home Health Services Inc., BrightStar Group Holdings Inc., and many others. These companies are focusing on integrating advanced technologies to enhance their service offerings. For instance, CognitiveBotics Technologies launched an AI-based eLearning platform in April 2023 to support children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), reflecting the sector's commitment to technological innovation.

Major Trends

Key trends in the pediatric home healthcare market include the integration of AI and automation, predictive analytics for talent acquisition, collaborative hiring platforms, blockchain for recruitment, and talent relationship management (TRM). The adoption of advanced technologies is a significant trend, with companies leveraging AI, machine learning, and natural language processing to provide enhanced care solutions.

Market Segmentation

The pediatric home healthcare market is segmented as follows:

• By Service: Skilled Nursing Services, Personal Care Assistance, Rehabilitation Therapy Services

• By Device: Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Home Mobility Assist Devices

• By Application: Premature Babies, Cardiovascular Disease, Complex Intravenous Therapy, Pediatric Oncology, Chronic Disease, Infectious Disease, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the pediatric home healthcare market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region’s rapid growth is attributed to increasing healthcare needs and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-home-healthcare-global-market-report

Pediatric Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pediatric Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pediatric home healthcare market size, pediatric home healthcare market drivers and trends, pediatric home healthcare market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pediatric home healthcare market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pediatric Interventional Cardiology Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-interventional-cardiology-global-market-report

Pediatric Perfusion Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pediatric-perfusion-global-market-report

PD-1 and PDL1 Inhibitors/ Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pd-1-and-pdl1-inhibitors-or-immune-checkpoint-inhibitors-global-market-report



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

